Manny Pacquiao & LTNC Takeover Industries Enter Into Joint Venture Distribution Agreement To Manufacture In Philippines And Distribute In Asia

ATLANTA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labor SMART, Inc. ( LTNC) (the "Company"), announced that its recently acquired subsidiary, Takeover Industries Inc., has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Boxing Legend and Politician Manny Pacquiao to manufacture NXT LVL products in the Republic of the Philippines for distribution throughout Asia.

This Joint Venture combines Team Takeover's unique and extensive knowledge and experience in the health and beverage industry with Manny Pacquiao's network of business associates and resources overseas. The company believes this partnership will introduce manufacturing capabilities and support sales and distribution of NXT LVL products throughout Asia.

The Asia-Pacific Region is the largest global non-alcoholic beverage market, which had a market share of 39% in 2019. According to a Market Data Forecast report, the Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market is projected to grow to USD $422.18 Billion by 2026.

Joe Pavlik Labor Smart Inc., CEO & Takeover Industries President and Chief Science Officer commented, "Setting up manufacturing in the Philippines will allow us to quickly ramp up the production and sales of NXT LVL products throughout Asia. To facilitate a smooth launch, our partner and molecular hydrogen expert Danny Day, is expected to travel to the Republic of the Philippines to train the staff on the proprietary technology used to make NXT LVL Hydrogen Water."

The company recently announced that Takeover Industries Inc. had signed an endorsement deal with Manny Pacquiao and the Manny Pacquiao Foundation.

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/28/2218745/0/en/Manny-Pacquiao-The-Manny-Pacquiao-Foundation-Sign-Endorsement-Deal-with-LTNC-Takeover-Industries.html

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow @TakeoverJoe on Twitter for all future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Labor SMART, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Labor SMART, Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Labor SMART, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets.com.

Contacts:Labor SMART, Inc. ir@laborsmart.comInvestor Relations: 888.731.3711