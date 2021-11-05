MannKind Presents Data At 21st Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting

A Technosphere ® Insulin (TI) dose - approximately double the estimated mealtime subcutaneously (SC) injection dose - reduced postprandial glucose excursions (PPGE) without any severe hypoglycemia in the first two hours Higher dose of TI resulted in...

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), which focuses on the development of innovative medicines for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, will present data at the 21 st Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting. The data is currently available to meeting attendees and will be presented in an oral session November 11 by Dr. Kevin Kaiserman, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Safety of MannKind.

Mealtime control of glucose for patients living with diabetes remains a critical goal. This feasibility study demonstrated that a TI dose - approximately double the estimated mealtime SC injection dose -provided significant reductions in PPGE without severe hypoglycemia. The maximum mean postprandial glucose decreased from 234 to 186 mg/dL and significant reductions in PPGE were observed from 45 to 120 minutes.

"MannKind aspires to be a leader in mealtime control as this is a critical need within the diabetes community," said Dr. Kaiserman. "The focus of this feasibility study is to optimize the dose of TI to significantly reduce post-prandial glucose excursions without any severe hypoglycemia."

Twenty adult participants (≥ 18 years) with T1D or T2D who were on a stable regimen of basal-bolus insulin therapy were enrolled in this feasibility study. Each subject received an initial dose of TI based on the conversion chart in the current U.S. package insert. At the next visit, subjects were dosed based on doubling the estimated SC injection dose of mealtime insulin and rounding down to the nearest TI cartridge. The protocol specified administering TI doses immediately prior to consuming an identical standardized meal. Capillary blood glucose was measured by CONTOUR ™ meters (Ascensia Diabetes Care in Parsippany, NJ).

About Afrezza ®Available by prescription, Afrezza ® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder is an ultra rapid-acting inhaled insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus. Afrezza consists of a dry powder formulation of human insulin delivered from a small and portable inhaler. Administered at the beginning of a meal, Afrezza dissolves rapidly upon inhalation to the lung and passes quickly into the bloodstream (in less than one minute). This rapid absorption allows Afrezza to begin reducing blood sugar levels within minutes of administration. Afrezza is available in 4-unit, 8-unit and 12-unit single-dose cartridges of insulin powder that can be used, as prescribed by a health care professional, in combination with other diabetes medications to achieve target blood sugar levels. For Afrezza doses exceeding 12 units, patients may use a combination of existing cartridge strengths. For more information about Afrezza, please visit afrezza.com.

About MannKind CorporationMannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza ® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company's partner, Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, Calif., with a manufacturing and R&D facility based in Danbury, Conn. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

AFREZZA and TECHNOSPHERE are registered trademarks of MannKind Corporation.

