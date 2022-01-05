MannKind Corporation To Participate In H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer Michael Castagna, PharmD, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference which will be available on demand starting on January 10, 2022.

Interested parties can access a link to the on demand webcast of the presentation from the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay may be accessed at the same location for 14 days.

