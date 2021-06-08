MannKind Corporation At The Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM (ET).

Interested parties can access a link to the webcast from the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com. The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil where it is commercialized by the Company's partner Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, with a manufacturing and R&D facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit www.mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

