Mannequin-Based Simulation Global Market To 2029 - Growth In Adoption Of Simulation Technologies Is Driving The Industry

Mannequin-based simulation refers to computer representation of patient body in simulators by replacing with mannequins, drawings and animations. Some of the human functions that can be presented through mannequin simulators are spontaneous breathing, real-time vital stats information, other information such as heart sounds, pupil response, pupil size, obstruction in respiratory tracts and others. Some simulators are equipped with complex models that respond to drugs, heat, external environmental factors and stimulus.This report studies the global mannequin-based simulation market in terms of simulation types and geographical distribution. Patient simulators, task trainers, surgical simulators, endovascular simulators, ultrasound simulators, dental simulators and eye simulators are the simulator types studied in this report. Based on end-users this market is studied for academics, hospitals, and defense and military segments. Market size and forecast (USD Mn) for the period of each segment for the period 2019-2029, along with their respective CAGRs (Value %) for the forecast period 2019-2029. Geographically, the global mannequin-based simulation market is studied for the following regional markets:

The market size and forecast for the period 2019-2029 along with the CAGRs for the period 2019-2029 are also provided in this report. Cross sectional market size in terms of simulation type and end-users are provided in each regional and country-level markets for the considered periods.Qualitative information sets such as drivers, challenges and future prospects, and major commercial and research events of the global mannequin-based simulation market are provided in this study. Tools such as fractal map analysis and attractive investment proposition are presented in this study for scrutinizing competition of the global mannequin-based simulation market. This study concludes with company profiles section that highlights information about the key companies engaged in development, manufacture and provision of mannequin-based simulation solutions. Simulation Type Segmentation Investigation Based on sales simulation types, global mannequin-based simulation market is segmented as:1. Patient Simulators2. Task Trainers3. Surgical Simulators4. Endovascular Simulators5. Ultrasound Simulators6. Dental Simulators7. Eye SimulatorsSimulation-based medical training efficiently offers training to medical professionals for performing critical procedures on an interactive platform. This also assists surgeons and medical staff in improving clinical skills, emergency care delivery and augment safety outcomes. Patient simulation solutions offer high-fidelity equipment with features such as breathing pattern, sounds, pulse measurement, blood pressure monitoring, EKG and others. This market is driven by ethical sensitivity about patient subjects, and growing concerns on patient safety.High-risk clinical departments such as intensive care, emergency response, anesthesia, neonatal care, and cath labs would most prominently benefit from adoption of mannequin-based simulation for training and education of healthcare personnel. This market may experience challenges in terms of restrained government funds. Based on the type of end-users, the global mannequin-based simulation market is categorized into:1. Academics2. Hospitals3. Defense and MilitaryMannequin-based simulation finds the widest use in academics. Simulated medical training offers advantages such as safe training modules, hands-on education in interactive settings, and extensive training for emergency response. Challenges such as patient safety concerns are efficiently overcome through mannequin-based simulation tools such as high fidelity mannequins, patient safety virtual reality simulation and others. These solutions are being increasingly used in settings such as hospital rooms, emergency settings, and simulation facilities as training solutions and have demonstrated impressive results. Underutilization of simulation technologies due to complexity in assembly and operation had been a hindrance for growth in the past; however, it is being overcome by introduction of automated instruction and better user interfaces. Based on geographical segmentation, the global mannequin-based simulation market is studied for:

North America and Europe are the largest regional markets for mannequin-based simulation. Growth in adoption of simulation technologies and rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures are the prime factors driving the mannequin-based simulation market in these regions. In addition, success in use of mannequin-based simulation in delivering patient safety is a strong driving factor in the developed markets. On the other hand, limits on funding in such activities by siphoning the resources to other areas such as technological development in surgical procedures may hold back the growth of this market. Asia-Pacific and Latin America markets will undergo rapid growth during the forecast period. The demand for simulation solutions for training and education purposes will be high in these regions.

Chapter 1 Preface Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Mannequin-Based Simulation Market, by Simulation Type, 2020 (USD Mn)2.2 Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share, by End-Users, 2020 (Value %)2.3 Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share, by Geography, 2020 (Value %) Chapter 3 Mannequin-Based Simulation Market: Market Dynamics and Outlook3.1 Introduction, Facts and Figures3.2 Drivers3.3 Challenges3.4 Future Prospects3.5 Major Commercial and Research Events3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition3.7 Competitive Analysis: Fractal Map Investigation, by Key Market Players Chapter 4 Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Analysis, by Simulation Type4.1 Preface4.2 Patient Simulators4.3 Task Trainers4.4 Surgical Simulators4.5 Endovascular Simulators4.6 Ultrasound Simulators4.7 Dental Simulators4.8 Eye Simulators Chapter 5 Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Analysis, by End-Users5.1 Preface5.2 Academics5.3 Hospitals5.4 Defense and Military Chapter 6 Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market, by Geography6.1 Preface6.2 North America6.3 Europe6.4 Asia-Pacific6.5 Latin America6.6 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Chapter 7 Company Profiles7.1 CAE, Inc.7.2 Laerdal Medical AS7.3 Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.7.4 Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd.7.5 Limbs & Things, Ltd.7.6 Mentice AB7.7 Moog, Inc.7.8 Simulab Corporation7.9 Simulaids, Inc.7.10 Surgical Science Sweden AB7.11 Other Notable Players

