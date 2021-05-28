Mannatech Announces Intent To Commence A Cash Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 211,538 Shares Of Its Common Stock At A Purchase Price Of $26.00 Per Share

Mannatech, Incorporated ("Mannatech" or the "Company") (MTEX) - Get Report, a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, intends to conduct a cash tender offer to purchase up to 211,538 shares of its outstanding common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a purchase price of $26.00 per share.

The Company anticipates that Georgeson Securities Corporation will be the dealer manager for the tender offer, Georgeson LLC will serve as the information agent for the tender offer, and Computershare Trust Company, N.A. will serve as the depositary for the tender offer.

Important Additional Information

This communication is for informational purposes only, is not a recommendation to buy or sell the Company's common stock, and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation to sell shares of the Company's common stock. The tender offer described in this communication has not yet commenced, and there can be no assurances that the Company will commence the tender offer on the terms described in this communication or at all. The tender offer will be made only pursuant to the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and related materials that the Company expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") upon commencement of the tender offer.

SHAREHOLDERS AND HOLDERS OF AWARDS GRANTED UNDER THE COMPANY'S EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE TENDER OFFER STATEMENT, THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND RELATED MATERIALS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION, INCLUDING THE VARIOUS TERMS OF, AND CONDITIONS TO, THE TENDER OFFER, THAT SHAREHOLDERS AND AWARD HOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SHARES.

Once the tender offer is commenced, shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and other related documents that the Company will be filing with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional copies of these materials may be obtained for free by contacting the Company at ir@mannatech.com or 1410 Lakeside Pkwy, Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028, Attn: Investor Relations, or Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, at (877) 278-4751.

Other Disclosures

None of the Company, its directors, the dealer manager, the information agent or the depositary for the tender offer will make any recommendation to the shareholders as to whether to tender their shares or refrain from tendering their shares.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development, marketing, and sales of high-quality, proprietary nutritional supplements, topical and skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Please Note: This release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "hope," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "approximates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," and "continues" or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech's objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the SEC and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatech's ability to complete the anticipated tender offer in a timely manner or at all, the price at which shares of the Company's common stock may trade on Nasdaq, which may be higher or lower than the purchase price in the anticipated tender offer, uncertainty as to the number of shares purchased in the tender offer, the impact of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain associates and members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings filed with the SEC, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005960/en/