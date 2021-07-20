Manitowoc To Acquire The Crane Business Of H&E Equipment Services

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) (the "Company" or "Manitowoc"), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the crane business of H&E Equipment Services,...

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Manitowoc"), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the crane business of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. ("H&E") (HEES) - Get Report, one of the largest rental equipment companies in the U.S. Under the terms of the agreement, Manitowoc is expected to pay approximately $130 million funded by a combination of cash on hand and existing debt availability. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The acquisition of H&E's crane business will expand Manitowoc's ability to provide rentals, new sales, used sales, aftermarket parts, and service to a variety of end market customers. H&E's crane business operates with eleven full-service branch locations.

"Over the past few quarters, we have communicated that our intent is to grow through four strategic priorities, one of which is acquisitions focused on aftermarket. The purchase of H&E's crane business is the next step in our journey to grow the less cyclical part of our business. H&E has a long history and excellent reputation for serving the lifting industry, and we look forward to welcoming the H&E crane team to Manitowoc," commented Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. said, "H&E has become one of the largest rental equipment companies in the U.S. by maintaining a commitment to growth. The sale of our crane business to Manitowoc represents a transformative event in H&E's continued efforts to increase its focus in the equipment rental business, while positioning us for future growth opportunities. We believe Manitowoc will provide further career opportunities for our crane employees and will also continue to offer first-class service to existing crane customers."

Investor Conference Call

The Manitowoc Company will host a conference call for security analysts and institutional investors to discuss the transaction on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and has over a 118-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, tower cranes, and industrial cranes under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain and Shuttlelift brand names.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 105 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment and rents, sells and provides parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: (1) hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; (2) cranes; (3) earthmoving equipment; and (4) material handling equipment. By providing equipment rental, sales, on-site parts, repair and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers' varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rental, parts sales and services operations.

