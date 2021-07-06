Manitoba Metis Federation And Canada Sign Agreement To Advance Right Of Self-government For Manitoba Métis

WINNIPEG, MB, July 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs CanadaManitoba Metis Federation The Government of Canada and the Manitoba Metis Federation are working closely together to advance reconciliation and renew our...

The Government of Canada and the Manitoba Metis Federation are working closely together to advance reconciliation and renew our government-to-government relationship based on the affirmation of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership.

The Government of Canada and the Manitoba Metis Federation have taken a major step forward on the path of reconciliation and renewal today by signing the Manitoba Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement. Co-developed by the parties, this historic agreement renews our relationship and advances the Manitoba Metis Federation's vision of self-determination and self-government.

The Manitoba Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement recognizes the Manitoba Métis right of self-government and the mandate of the Manitoba Metis Federation as the government of the Manitoba Métis. The Agreement recognizes the Manitoba Metis Federation's jurisdiction over citizenship, leadership selection, elections and the operations of their government on behalf of the Manitoba Métis.

The Agreement signed today is an incremental agreement that sets out the steps to more formally recognize the Manitoba Metis Federation as an Indigenous government in Canadian law. Canada and the Manitoba Metis Federation look forward to advancing this important work together to transform their relationship and develop shared solutions that promote a lasting, meaningful reconciliation for Manitoba Métis and all Canadians.

Quotes

" July 6th is a historic day for the Manitoba Métis and will be celebrated for generations to come. This agreement signifies the beginning of a renewed relationship between the Manitoba Métis and Canada. While we negotiated Canada's entry into the North-West and Manitoba's entry into Confederation it is only today, 151 years later, that we now have the formal recognition of the Manitoba Métis Government by Canada."

President David ChartrandPresident of the Manitoba Metis Federation

"The Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement we have signed today with the Manitoba Metis Federation is a major step forward on the path to reconciliation as it revitalizes and transforms our relationship. We remain firmly committed to working together to advance this vital collaborative work as we support the Manitoba Metis Federation's vision of how best to put their right to self-government into action and co-develop solutions that help build a better and brighter future for all their citizens."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This historic recognition agreement to advance the Manitoba Metis Federation's vision of greater self-determination shows what we can achieve when we work together as true partners through dialogue. This is a major milestone in our shared journey toward reconciliation and renewed relationships for the benefit of Manitoba Métis and all Canadians."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, P.C., M.P.Minister of Northern Affairs

Quick facts

The Agreement signed today delivers on key commitments set out in a 2016 Framework Agreement. It is in keeping with the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the inherent right to self-government recognized and affirmed by section 35 and protected by section 25 of the Constitution Act , 1982.

Advancing self-government was also identified as a key priority in the joint action plan announced by the parties in 2018.

The recognition agreement creates a roadmap for moving forward together.

The parties will also continue their negotiations toward a shared solution to address outstanding issues related to the Supreme Court of Canada decision in Manitoba Metis Federation Inc. v. Canada . The recognition agreement is a key part of this work.

decision in . The recognition agreement is a key part of this work. On September 22, 2019 , the 51st Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) Annual General Assembly supported the Manitoba Métis Self-Government Declaration Resolution which directed the MMF President and Cabinet to take all necessary actions to enter into a Self-Government Agreement.

