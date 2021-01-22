Mandy Vaughn To Lead Education And Workforce Development Center For NSSA

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Security Space Association (NSSA), a U.S. trade association devoted solely to the U.S. defense and intelligence space enterprise, is proud to announce the addition of Mandy Vaughn, President of VOX Space, as Chair of NSSA's Education and Workforce Development Center. The Center will lead a major initiative to attract new talent into the national security space community and promote innovative approaches to career development of the existing workforce. Mrs. Vaughn stated, "I look forward to working closely with the U.S. Space Force, the National Reconnaissance Office, other Department of Defense and Intelligence Community organizations, private sector companies, and various educational institutions, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities, to assure a well-educated and highly motivated national security space workforce for the 21 st century."

Mrs. Vaughn originally joined Virgin Orbit, VOX Space's parent company, in 2015, but then led the way to create VOX Space, which provides the national security community of the USA and allied nations with responsive, dedicated, and affordable launch services for small satellites. She also currently serves as a member of the National Space Council's User Advisory Group. Vaughn, who is an Air Force ROTC graduate, has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and a M.S. in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT). The Association is excited to add Mrs. Vaughn to NSSA and looks forward to having such a distinguished leader orchestrate the Association's initiatives in education and workforce development.

For more information, please visit the Association's website, www.NSSAspace.org .

The National Security Space Association is a 501(c)(3) (pending) non-profit support association solely dedicated to the National Security Space enterprise. NSSA works to advance long-term cooperation among industry and government, leading the way with expert opinion, insight and analysis. The Association is devoted to fostering a holistic, mission-oriented workforce that will shape the face of National Security Space for generations to come.

