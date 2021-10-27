Mandy Harvey And Other Artists With Disabilities To Celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month With Second-annual Virtual Concert

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that the company, in collaboration with Disability:IN, the global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business, will host the second-annual virtual concert featuring America's Got...

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) - Get Voya Financial, Inc. Report, announced today that the company, in collaboration with Disability:IN, the global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business, will host the second-annual virtual concert featuring America's Got Talent finalist Mandy Harvey and other artists with disabilities.

This year's event, which celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month, will take place at 8 p.m. EDT on Thurs., Oct. 28. The virtual concert can be accessed at no cost to attendees via the Voya Financial, Mandy Harvey and Disability:IN Facebook pages. To invite colleagues, friends and family, visit the event link and click the "invite" button.

The concert's outstanding creative performances reflect Harvey and Voya's shared commitment to spreading positivity around disabilities. This also aligns with Voya's focus on serving people with disabilities and special needs, along with their caregivers - in alignment with Voya's Voya Cares ® program. Harvey, who lost her hearing when she was 18 years old as a result of a connective tissue disorder known as Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, serves as an advocate for the deaf and disabled community. Harvey will be joined on stage by John Bramblitt, Lachi, REVolutions Dance and Warren "Wawa" Snipe.

"We are honored to collaborate with Disability:IN for the second consecutive year to share Mandy's positive messaging with the world during National Disability Employment Awareness Month," said Voya Financial Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. "This special event is part of a broader movement that calls on everyone to play their role in advancing disability inclusion in business."

In addition to Voya and Disability:IN, the concert will also feature CEOs and brands that are catalysts for disability inclusion and equality. Among the notable companies participating will be Bayer US, CAI, Discover Financial Services, Dominion Energy, Inc., Lowe's Companies, Inc., Novant Health, Old National Bank, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, UScellular, Walmart Inc., and Withum.

"We're marking National Disability Employment Awareness Month with a phenomenal group of talented artists who demonstrate every day that disability is a strength and a source of pride," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO, Disability:IN. "These performers, along with their allies, know that people with disabilities can and do make tremendous contributions to the workplace and society. Including people with disabilities sends the message that a company is committed to building a diverse culture and sustainable business."

For those unable to attend the virtual event, a recording of the concert will be made available on Voya's YouTube channel following the broadcast.

About Voya Financial ®

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) - Get Voya Financial, Inc. Report, provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America's Retirement Company ®, Voya's products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $721 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2021. Certified as a "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work ® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies ® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About Voya Cares ®

An extension of Voya's vision and mission to help all Americans have the quality of life they seek in retirement, the Voya Cares program is committed to being a leader in making a positive difference in the lives of individuals with special needs and disabilities — as well as their families, caregivers and other providers — by offering a depth of resources focused on education, planning and solutions. Go to voyacares.com to learn more.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is the global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

