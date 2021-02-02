Mandy Ginsberg, Former Match Group CEO And Uber Board Member, Joins ThredUP's Board

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThredUp Inc. today announced that Mandy Ginsberg has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. The experienced technology executive joins thredUP on its mission to inspire a new generation of consumers and brands to think secondhand first.

The seasoned technology executive with a track record of transforming established industries is taking on fashion next

"Mandy has a track record of shaking up established industries with technology to create sweeping behavioral change," said James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP. "At Match, she had a hand in reshaping how people meet, and she's also demonstrated her commitment to working with disruptive technologies through her board role at Uber. We're thrilled she's joining thredUP and taking on fashion next as we continue our journey to make used clothing the new normal."

Ginsberg previously spent 14 years at Match Group in a number of executive roles, including CEO for the Match brand, CEO for all North American businesses, and ultimately Match Group Chief Executive from 2018 to 2020. She also played an instrumental role in taking the company public in 2015. Under her leadership, Match Group expanded its portfolio of brands to include Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish. During this time, Match Group led a cultural shift around dating apps through its technology platform, with more than half (54%) of Americans saying relationships that begin on a dating site or app are just as successful as those that begin in person. In addition to her roles at Match, Ginsberg has held executive leadership roles at The Princeton Review, Edelman, and i2 Technologies.

"With extensive experience at both public and private sector technology companies and marketplace businesses, Mandy brings invaluable experience to thredUP's Board," said Patricia Nakache, Chairperson of the Board of Directors at thredUP. "We are excited to benefit from her experience building, growing, and overseeing massively disruptive consumer technology brands."

"thredUP has built a technology platform that has the power to transform the fashion industry while driving towards its mission to positively impact not just the ecosystem of buyers and sellers but also the environment," said Ginsberg. "This is an incredible time to join the company as the category - that was previously stigmatized - is quickly being normalized by new generations of users who are passionate and excited about discovering and selling products on thredUP."

Ginsberg currently serves on the Board of Directors at Uber and previously served on the Board of Directors at JCPenney and Care.com. She joins Patricia Nakache (Chair), Greg Bettinelli, Ian Friedman, Tim Haley, Jack Lazar, Norman Matthews, Dan Nova, Paula Sutter, and CEO James Reinhart on thredUP's Board of Directors.

She holds a B.A. in English Literature and Spanish Literature from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

