Managing Partner Gary S. Lesser Named President-Elect Designate Of The Florida Bar

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Managing Partner Gary S. Lesser was elected to become the next President-Elect of The Florida Bar in an unprecedented virtual race.

Lesser defeated fellow Board of Governors member and Miami business lawyer Steven W. Davis 63% to 37% among voting Florida Bar members.

Lesser is now the President-Elect Designate of the Florida Bar, and will be sworn in as President-Elect at the Annual Florida Bar Convention on June 11, 2021. He will serve as President of the Florida Bar in 2022-2023.

"I am grateful for all of the lawyers across Florida who voted for me and supported me," said Lesser of his win. "My family supported me every step of the way. I look forward to working with the amazing lawyers of the Florida Bar so we can continue to serve our profession and the clients we represent."

"Gary was born for this job. Service and leadership are in his DNA, and he has been dedicated to helping the legal profession for many years," said Michael "Mickey" Smith, Gary's law partner.

Lesser has been actively involved with The Florida Bar for more than 22 years. He served on the Board of Governors for a decade and on its Executive Committee for four years. Additionally, he was the Chair of the Professional Ethics Committee, and served as Legislation Chair under three different presidents.

Lesser is currently a member of the Health Law Section, where he serves as board liaison. He is also a member of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law and Trial Lawyers section. He has been a member of the Palm Beach County Bar Association since 1992 and chaired its Professionalism and Medical Legal committees.

Gary Lesser lives in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with his wife Jennifer and his daughters Lillian, Josie and Rebecca.

