Managing Partner At The Beasley Firm, Jim Beasley, Jr., Selected To Best Lawyers For 11th Consecutive Year

James "Jim" Beasley, Jr. is the managing partner at The Beasley Firm, a major plaintiff's litigation firm that has been serving Philadelphia for over 60 years. Jim recently had the honor of recognition by Best Lawyers for the 11th year, for his work in the areas of Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1958, The Beasley Firm has stood as one of the best-known and top-performing plaintiff's law firms in Philadelphia, securing over $2 billion in compensation for injury victims over the years. As the current managing partner of this firm, James "Jim" Beasley, Jr. has followed his father's legacy as a trial lawyer, and in recognition of his continued success in the courtroom, he was once again selected by Best Lawyers for the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

This is the 11 th consecutive year that Attorney Beasley has won this prestigious award in the areas of Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation. Known for taking on some of the most complex and challenging litigation in Philadelphia and beyond, Attorney Beasley has personally secured more than $300 million on behalf of his injured clients.

Anyone familiar with the legal industry knows that Best Lawyers is one of the top legal ranking organizations, providing thorough and rigorous analysis of peer feedback to identify the leading plaintiff's attorneys across the country. It is the combination of a "purely peer review" process, comprehensive research, extensive attorney feedback analysis, and rigorous reputation checks that makes selection to The Best Lawyers in America so notable among attorneys.

At this time, the team at The Beasley Firm would like to congratulate Attorney Jim Beasley, Jr. for this significant accomplishment. Having won this award since 2010, he has truly shown what it means to be a plaintiff's attorney and to fight fearlessly for the injured.

For more information or press inquiries, contact The Beasley Firm online at https://www.beasleyfirm.com/.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/managing-partner-at-the-beasley-firm-jim-beasley-jr-selected-to-best-lawyers-for-11th-consecutive-year-301115951.html

SOURCE The Beasley Firm