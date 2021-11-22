Management Decision Market Worth $9.0 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market research report " Management Decision Market by Software, Service, Deployment Type, Function (Credit Risk Management, Collection Management, Customer Experience Management), Organization Size, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™ ,the global Management Decision Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period, to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 billion in 2021.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising need to improve the quality of decisions and achieve business agility with enhanced effectiveness, growing need for faster operational decisions and improve process efficiency, and compelling need to manage regulatory and compliance standards. These factors are driving the demand for management decision.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Management Decision Market"314 - Tables 70 - Figures 287 - Pages

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=21799742

Services segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The services segment for Management Decision Market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to the need of deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and consulting services for ensuring smooth functioning of business decision management software solutions. These services help in enhancing business agility with improved and intelligent decision-making capabilities and support. The services ensure compliance standards by providing explainable decision tree-based strategies that better meet the organizations goals and constraints, built using powerful and interpretable optimization models and frameworks. Enterprises need active support from skilled professionals to minimize their management decision software downtime during the pre-and post-installation of solutions. These services provide the support needed to uphold the efficiency of business processes, increase enterprise growth, and reduce unwanted IT expenses.

SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprises with less than 1,000 employees are defined as SMEs. These enterprises face greater challenges of a limited budget than large enterprises and require better methods to resolve complexities for improving the cost optimization of their business processes. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the limited budget, SMEs mostly prefer cloud-based solutions over on-premises solutions, and this adoption trend is expected to accelerate in the years to come, enabling the cloud deployment type to have a considerable market size during the forecast period. Moreover, SMEs use management decision software for enhanced decision making, which provides enhanced insights from the business data repository leading to more relevant and personalized business decision-making in near real-time with reduced time and cost. These factors are also expected to encourage more SMEs to adopt management decision software and services at a rapid pace. This segment has a huge potential and will continue to flourish in the Management Decision Market in the coming years.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=21799742

Energy and utilities industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Energy and utilities is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of advanced technologies and services in terms of the Management Decision Market. Management decision software provides a next-generation advanced analytics platform that can help any business operating within the energy and utility lifecycle transform capabilities such as demand and load forecasting, energy pricing and analysis, customer onboarding and lifecycle management, and internal operations such as predictive maintenance (AI/ML).

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

The Management Decision Market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. The management decision report provides insights into these regional markets in terms of market size, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, and COVID-19 impact. North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the overall Management Decision Market during the forecast period. Following North America, Europe is expected to hold the second-highest market share during the forecast period. High need to improve decision making quality with enhanced business agility and meet compliance standards is expected to drive the North American and European markets. APAC and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period.

The Management Decision Market comprises major providers, such as IBM (US), FICO (US), SAS (US), Oracle (US), Pegasystems (US), TIBCO Software (US), Sapiens International Corporation ( Israel), Experian ( Ireland), Equifax (US), Actico ( Germany), Parmenides ( Germany), Decision Management Solutions (US), OpenRules (US), Sparkling Logic (US), Scorto (Netherland), RapidGen (UK), Progress (US), InRule (US), CRIF ( Italy), Decisions (US), Enova Decisions (US), FlexRule ( Australia), Rulex (US), Seon (UK), and Decisimo (UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the Management Decision Market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Customer Experience Management Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Solutions, Services), Touchpoint, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (Travel and Hospitality, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 Business Rules Management System Market by Component (Software and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Deployment Type, Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, and Telecom and IT), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/management-decision-market.asp Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/management-decision.asp

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/management-decision-market-worth-9-0-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301430000.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets