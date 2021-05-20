Man Charged With Several Offences, Including Willful Promotion Of Hatred

OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - A man from Australia living in Kelowna, B.C., is facing a number of criminal charges, including Willful promotion of hatred, in connection with an investigation by the National Division RCMP's Sensitive and International Investigations section.

Project Arrow was launched in June 2020, after a complaint was received through the Department of Justice Canada, under Canada's War Crimes Program. The complaint related to videos circulating online in which a man was alleged to have uttered threats towards people living in the Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

With the assistance of members of the RCMP's Open Source Criminal Intelligence Unit and Divisional Criminal Analysis Unit, police were able to identify a suspect. On June 12, a man was arrested in Kelowna, with the assistance of members of E Division RCMP. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Kelowna, and various electronic devices were seized.

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe was originally charged with uttering threats, and released on several conditions. On February 24, 2021, as a result of the ongoing investigation, he was charged with the following additional offences under the Criminal Code:

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm - Section 264.1(1)(a)

Uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage property - Section 264.1(1)(b)

Uttering a forged document - Section 368(1)(d)

Counselling the commission of an indictable offence (aggravated assault) - Section 464(a)

Counselling the commission of an indictable offence (arson) - Section 464(a)

On May 20, 2021, Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe was also charged with Willful promotion of hatred, contrary to Section 319(2) of the Criminal Code.

"The quick action by members of the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Section of the Department of Justice in detecting and flagging this activity allowed the RCMP to respond swiftly to disrupt these alleged crimes," says Insp. François Courtemanche of the National Division RCMP.

The investigation reflects the strong cooperation and mutual commitment on the part of a number of internal and external partners to support Canada's War Crimes Program.

"The outcome of this investigation was made possible through the diligent work and collaboration of many RCMP employees from National and E Divisions, as well as RCMP Liaison Officers in the United States, South Africa and Kenya," adds Insp. Courtemanche. "The Department of Justice, Canada Border Services Agency, FINTRAC, the FBI and the Australian Federal Police were also invaluable partners in this investigation."

The RCMP participates in Canada's War Crimes Program by defending Canada from being a safe haven for, and contributing to the fight against impunity against, those who promote hatred around the world. Using Canada as the launching point to distribute messages of hate and promoting violence against marginalized ethnic groups anywhere is not acceptable, and the RCMP remains committed to detecting, disrupting and deterring these types of offences.

