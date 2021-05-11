Man Charged With Fraud For Impersonating Elected Official

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - A Mississauga, ON, man is facing three fraud-related charges for allegedly impersonating an elected official last spring, with the intent to commit fraud.

National Division RCMP's Cybercrime Investigative Team began an investigation in April 2020, after an unknown individual contacted an employee of a federal government department and requested the transfer of a significant amount of money. This type of scam is often referred to as Business Email Compromise (BEC), and in this instance, no transfer of funds took place thanks to the vigilance of public service staff.

In October 2020, a man was arrested in Mississauga in connection with the investigation, with the assistance of members of O Division RCMP.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kenneth Kenzo Alaye Achu has been charged with fraud, identity fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.

"The success of this investigation highlights the invaluable impact of ongoing collaboration between the RCMP and its many partner agencies in detecting, disrupting and deterring illegal cyber activity that threatens Canada's integrity, economy and reputation," says Insp. Alexandre Beaulieu, Officer in Charge of the RCMP Cybercrime Investigative Team for National Division. "In this instance, the assistance of public service staff and Postal Inspectors from Canada Post contributed to the RCMP's ability to identify and arrest a suspect."

The RCMP is committed to combatting cybercrime in all its forms and wishes to remind individuals, businesses and organizations of the importance of being vigilant in watching out for online fraud such as phishing and business email compromise attacks.

