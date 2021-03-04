Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Enters Into Consulting Agreement For Strategic Advisory Services

PAOLI, Pa., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the "Company"), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association ("Malvern"), is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a consulting agreement with Lawrence B. Seidman, who has agreed to provide capital markets and financial analysis advisory services to the Company.

Mr. Seidman is the founder and manager at Seidman & Associates, LLC. and has more than 30 years of financial services experience.

"Mr. Seidman is a seasoned veteran with extensive community banking experience. The Company will benefit significantly from his insights and network within the industry. We are very pleased to have Mr. Seidman join Malvern in this capacity and look forward to working with him as we continue to grow and strengthen the Company," commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida, Quakertown and Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank's primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our website at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com . For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our website at http://www.mymalvernbank.com .

