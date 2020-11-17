Male Infertility Market - Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Male Infertility Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is attributing to the increasing incidence of infertility, high adoption of assisted reproductive technology (ART), technological advancement. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), a report published in 2019, said that 8% to 10% of couples globally are affected by infertility making it a serious health issue. Assisted reproductive technology is a medical procedure used to treat infertility. It also offers a quick fix to the male facing problems in infertility due to abnormal sperm quality, low sperm count and poor motility and being widely adopted due to its benefits like higher success rate compared to medications. Thus, increasing population with infertility coupled with technological advancements in the field of assisted reproductive technologies results in promoting the revenue growth of male infertility market. Moreover, rising stress levels, obesity, smoking, consumption of alcohols is also some of the factors that are contributing to infertility in male. Furthermore, growing awareness, increasing R&D expenditure and changing lifestyle are also fueling the male infertility market Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05986875/?utm_source=PRN Key Market Trends DNA Fragmentation in Male Infertility Market is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future. DNA Fragmentation technique is estimated to witness a healthy growth in the future attributed to high adoption and ability of the diagnostic procedures to offer a reliable analysis of sperm DNA integrity. As DNA fragmentation in sperm is one of the main factors which affects male infertility. This technique used for diagnosis purposes in determining male infertility. Moreover, Computer-assisted semen analysis is also going to witness a healthy growth owing to technological advancements associated with a semen analysis. For instance, Sandstone Diagnostics received approval for Trak Volume Cup from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) in 2018, this device is used to diagnose hyposperia and measure semen volume. This technique is most preferred for diagnosis due to rapid quantitative assessments and can be performed through microscopes. Thus benefits associated with these techniques results in promoting segment growth Europe is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period Europe expected to hold a significant market share in the global Male Infertility Market due to the high adoption of costlier treatments, availability of well equipped and advanced fertility clinics, high awareness level and openness among the population towards disorders. Moreover, healthcare expenditure and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure are also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent. Competitive Landscape The Male Infertility Market is fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Halotech DNA, Bayer AG, EMD Serono Inc., Endo International plc, Vitrolife, Theramex, Aytu BioScience, Sandstone Diagnostics, Inc., and CinnaGen Co. Reasons to Purchase this report: - The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format - 3 months of analyst supportRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05986875/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

