Malcolm Thomas Joins Innovative Financial Group as New Head of Business Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Heapps, President of Innovative Financial Group and former President of John Hancock's broker-dealer Signator Investors, Inc., announced the addition of Malcolm Thomas as their new Head of Business Development. Thomas was on Heapps' leadership team while they were both at Signator. Malcolm will immediately step in and take over the acquisition and growth strategy including the expansion of IFG' s National Network of Advisors and the MyRemoteFA® business.

Thomas joins IFG after spending the past two years as Director of Advisor Success at XY Planning Network, where he led the resource platform that catered to the growth and expansion of over 1200 fee-only fiduciary financial planners and their firms. Prior to joining XY Planning Network, Malcolm was the Head of Business Development at Signator Investors. Thomas will be responsible for growing the IFG advisor platform through acquisitions and recruiting advisors to IFG' s unique turn-key succession platform.

"Malcolm was an integral part of the leadership team at Signator that helped transform the John Hancock broker-dealer to one of the largest independent BD's in the US, including leading several large broker-dealer acquisitions ," said Heapps.

"With so many advisors lacking succession plans, I'm truly excited about the unique opportunity we have to leverage IFG's growing MyRemoteFA® business to offer a turnkey solution ," said Thomas. "I'm equally as excited to assist our national network of advisors to grow through acquisition.

About Innovative Financial Group

Innovative Financial Group (IFG) is a full-service financial planning and wealth management firm with over 130 affiliated advisors running independent practices. The affiliated advisors in IFG's national network are primarily focused on financial planning and investment management with over 4 billion in AUA. As one of the largest firms within Royal Alliance, IFG is committed to helping financial advisors grow, preserve, and increase the value of their businesses while serving their clients more effectively.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (833) 411-6932

