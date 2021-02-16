Malbek Recognized As Technology Trailblazer By The National Law Journal

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a modern, cloud-based contract management provider, Malbek is privileged to be named a Technology Trailblazer in 2021 by The National Law Journal. The Technology Trailblazer list annually honors companies and products that use innovation to automate the daily tasks that burden legal departments.

Malbek was selected as a Technology Trailblazer for automating all aspects of the contract lifecycle while providing a delightful user experience. Thanks to its simple yet powerful configurability and AI-infused contracting insights, business and legal users are empowered to take control of their contracting processes while making system administration a breeze without reliance on IT or vendor resources.

"Malbek is laser-focused on providing high value to our customers with continuous innovation at the speed of now," says Matt Patel, COO and Co-founder of Malbek. "We provide a connected user experience with our unique AppExchange-certified Salesforce.com integration with zero-code customizations, and we offer seamless document authoring capabilities supported by our online editor and native Microsoft Word integration on both Mac and Windows devices."

Malbek is the only comprehensive CLM platform with artificial intelligence infused across the entire contract lifecycle. The Malbek AI engine provides data extraction, analytics, discovery, smart drafting, auto-review, negotiation guidance, and more, using its proprietary and patent-pending technology. This addresses the requirements of the entire enterprise without the need to buy multiple point solutions. At the same time, Malbek's core capabilities continue to be enhanced with its new cycle time analytics and a frictionless template and workflow builder, allowing users to develop even the most complex templates and workflows in a matter of minutes.

About Malbek:Malbek is a provider of cloud-based contract management solutions. Offering users the same consumer-style experience they enjoy on their personal devices, Malbek empowers the business user to take control through self-service configurability. Malbek's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) engine and powerful search and filter capabilities enable Sales, Legal, Finance, and Procurement to harness the insights found in contract data. This helps to accelerate deal cycles and protect profit margins. Malbek is founded by a bi-coastal team: Matt Patel (COO) on the East coast and Hemanth Puttaswamy (CEO) and Madhu Poolu (CTO) in Silicon Valley. To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.

