Malaysia Airlines and GE Digital are pleased to announce a collaboration to transform and modernize the airline's fuel efficiency program by adopting GE Digital's Fuel Insight and FlightPulse aviation software as part of the airline's on-going initiative to meet its sustainability goals.

Malaysia Airlines modernizes its fuel analytics platform with GE Digital's Fuel Insight and FlightPulse aviation software. Photo Courtesy of Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines has implemented various initiatives including efficiency measures, investments in sustainability solutions, and waste reduction across its operations to address sustainability goals. The fuel efficiency program has been running for more than a decade, contributing to a 15% fuel burn improvement recorded over the past eight years. Data analytics has been a cornerstone of the program with various improvements made in systems infrastructure and capabilities. As a part of this focus, the airline embraces technologies by GE Digital to facilitate efficient and digitally-connected operations.

Fuel Insight is a cost and emissions monitoring solution that works by understanding data from the aircraft to uncover valuable intelligence that help increase fuel efficiency and reduce waste. The software uses GE Digital's Event Measurement System (EMS) aviation data and analytics platform to merge flight data with flight plans, load sheets and fuel uplift data, identify the most attainable fuel savings opportunities, and track the incremental savings across the operation. Fuel Insight gives operators actionable intelligence at multiple levels allowing analysts to drill down macro trends to understand issues on a per-flight level.

FlightPulse puts data directly into the hands of pilots, allowing them to visualize their savings over time. Pilots who understand their own performance can adjust their flight plans to maximize safety and fuel efficiency. Secure benchmarking and data sharing lets crew members see their contribution to projects and dramatically shortens the feedback loop.

Group Operations Officer of Malaysia Airlines, Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said, "Advocating sustainability in all of our operations has always been the primary goal for Malaysia Airlines. We look forward to such collaboration that contributes to the airline's efforts to accelerate our sustainability goals. Digitalization is a core component of our Long Term Business Plan and we have seen how these efforts bring immediate value especially in the area of fuel efficiency. Through these solutions, we seek to play a greater part in building a legacy for future generations and enhancing our own airline's sustainability efforts."

Malaysia Airlines evaluated the software with an extensive team of pilots, dispatchers, and analysts who endorsed the software solution, which is hosted on GE Digital's EMS Platform. EMS is built on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform providing compute, data, and security services.

Additionally, GE Digital provides the tools for Malaysia Airlines to build their own big data analytics and leverage modern tools for data analysis including AI/Machine Learning. These analytics can be leveraged by pilots to make informed fuel decisions and departure briefings before flight and secure access to data from the pilot's personal flight history, allowing them to analyze their aircraft operation with their peers and discover areas to optimize operations and efficiency for future flights.

"GE is committed to environmental excellence and that includes ensuring that our customers are empowered to reduce the impact of their technology and environmental footprint within their operations," said Andrew Coleman, General Manager of GE Digital's Aviation Software business. "These solutions will help Malaysia Airlines to leverage software to improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions."

The solution, which is easily configured and deployed, will be implemented by the GE Digital Aviation Software teams in Austin, Texas and Shanghai, China.

