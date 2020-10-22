Makinson Cowell To Join Lazard

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - Get Report announced today that Makinson Cowell will join Lazard, effective 1 December 2020. Founded in 1989 and led by Bob Cowell and Howard Coates, Makinson Cowell is a long-standing, independent and trusted advisor to many leading FTSE100 and 250 companies on capital markets and investor relations matters. Makinson Cowell will work as a separate team continuing to provide clients with an enhanced understanding of equity investors' perspectives in order to inform strategic decision making.

Cyrus Kapadia, CEO of Lazard UK Investment Banking, said, "Makinson Cowell epitomises the discreet, trusted and independent advice that is in increasing demand and for which Lazard is renowned. Their in-depth expertise and knowledge of the institutional investor landscape will enhance our market leading financial advisory capabilities for the benefit of our clients. We welcome the Makinson Cowell team to Lazard."

Bob Cowell, Co-Founder of Makinson Cowell, said, ''We are delighted to be joining the pre-eminent global independent financial adviser, Lazard. Our respective approaches for providing trusted, confidential advice to major clients are highly complementary. The Makinson Cowell team looks forward to working at Lazard."

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow @Lazard

