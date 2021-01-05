Making The Impossible Possible: Celebrating Priority Based Budgeting Resource Reallocation As A Strategy For Local Governments To Tackle Society's Great Challenges

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join ResourceX Co-founder and CEO, Chris Fabian, Wednesday, January 6, 2021, for a free zoom webinar presenting the 2020 ResourceX Annual Report and laying out plans for 2021 and beyond.

ResourceX aims to increase the probability that the local government will tackle the massive societal challenges, from climate change to homelessness to equity and beyond, through resource identification and reallocation. The application and integration of Priority Based Budgeting provide the tools and methodology needed to understand the resources required and to align those resources with the community's priorities. We can no longer afford to continue to do things as they have previously been done. The reallocation of resources to programs with higher alignment to priorities is crucial to combatting resource scarcity and refocusing resources on society's grand challenges.

If there is one common bond among all of the challenges I'm most interested in solving, it's that we're going to need resources available to fund solutions. If we could solve the resource equation, might we substantially improve government's chances of tackling the world's most pressing problems?

- Chris Fabian, CEO and Co-founder, ResourceX

Through the ResourceX Annual Report, we've brought to life stories of communities mastering the skillsets required to bring about service fulfillment, achieve programmatic change, reallocate and maximize resources, and fund outcomes for the future undeterred by resource scarcity. With continued economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and no plausible future ahead where local government has all of the resources it needs to fund a better future, resource reallocation is a crucial strategy we need to see mastered.

This Annual Report celebrates, inspires, and empowers all in the ResourceX community. Every organization in this report is proving what's possible with Priority Based Budgeting. We've established the possible; now, we can all work to increase the odds that it becomes probable.

ResourceX's Priority Based Budgeting (PBB) platform is a leading best practice in local government and is a powerful lever for change in your community. ResourceX provides the software solution and analytic tools to create program based business intelligence and implement a priority based budget to transparently and exponentially improve your community results. ResourceX has partnered with over 200 organizations in the US and Canada to implement and apply PBB data for actionable decision-making.

