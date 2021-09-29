Making Sure Everyone Is Better Prepared For Emergencies

The primary language Californians speak and read should not be an obstacle when accessing emergency preparedness resources.

The primary language Californians speak and read should not be an obstacle when accessing emergency preparedness resources. During Hispanic Heritage Month, PG&E is rolling out new features on its Safety Action Center website with safety information in both Spanish and Chinese. September is also National Preparedness Month, and it is important that all Californians are prepared for emergencies and natural disasters.

With over 2 million site visits, The Safety Action Center is an online preparedness resource helping our customers keep their families, homes, and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies. The site includes tips on how to create a personalized emergency plan, what to pack in an emergency supply kit, and how to prepare in advance for power outages and Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Other popular safety modules are:

Creating defensible space to protect your home

Preparing for emergencies with pets

Learning how to make your home more fire resistant

To learn more about emergency preparedness tips, please visit the Safety Action Center ( safetyactioncenter.pge.com).

