Making It Work™: Unique Program Seeks To Keep People With Arthritis In The Workforce

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Arthritis is the #1 health reason why Canadians stop working. Arthritis Research Canada's scientists have developed a one-of-a-kind program, called Making it Work™, to help people with inflammatory types of arthritis and osteoarthritis keep their jobs without sacrificing their health.

"People often feel discouraged when they're first diagnosed with a disease like rheumatoid arthritis in terms of their ability to work," said Dr. Diane Lacaille, Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director and a rheumatologist. "It's important for people to recognize that they can have fulfilling work lives."

Dr. Lacaille and her team have spent the last 20 years researching, developing and testing Making it Work™, which is an online program that focuses on preventing work disability by giving people tools to cope with work challenges raised by their disease.

"It's not about work at all costs. It's about breaking down the challenges and giving people the resources, knowledge and strategies that they need to be able to deal with employment issues," Dr. Lacaille said.

One in five people living with rheumatoid arthritis leave the workforce within five years of receiving a diagnosis. Almost half of working-age Canadians with osteoarthritis report not working or attending school. Many are in the prime of their working lives.

Over 6 million Canadians of all ages live with arthritis. It is currently the most costly chronic condition, costing the country an estimated $33 billion annually in lost productivity and health care costs.

Patients identify employment issues as one of their most important, unmet needs as the inability to work has a tremendous impact on a person's financial, social and emotional well-being.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose world recognized research is creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is conducting research across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and is affiliated with five major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, and McGill University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

