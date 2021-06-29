Making A Difference One Meal At A Time

SURFSIDE, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tragedy often reveals the true character of those in our community. This could not be truer than with Patrick Daniel Law. They are volunteer effort leaders at the condo collapse site in Surfside, Florida.

The Surfside collapse is certainly not a mystery to the nation. What is lesser known are those groups that are boots on the ground helping out—in any way possible. From a hug from an aggrieved victim to a bottled water for a police officer, helping is a moving target right now.

Putting his business on hold, they went directly to Surfside. CSO, Nicolette Daniel woke up Saturday morning and turned on the news. She was not just saddened especially due to the recent sudden unexpected loss of her mother. "One day she was there and the next she wasn't," says Daniel. "I know the pain of shock and fear and I knew what they needed. We cannot be afraid and look away I needed to say, WE can to this, and you can hold my hand. I wanted to try and ease the pain and make even a small difference."

She looked at her husband, Patrick Daniel—the head of Patrick Daniel Law, and told him what her heart felt. So, they decided to pick up immediately and head to the disaster. They contacted their team of friends and staff and said they wanted everyone and anyone who wanted to go and try to make a difference to pack a bag and make arrangements to leave without a return date.

Unsure of what they could do, what they would encounter and might find, or who to even approach, they started the process. Starting with water, they escalated their efforts based on police, first responder, victim advocate and fire & rescue requests from the front lines.

The help progressed based on the specific requests from the brave men and women looking for the victims—over 150 that were unaccounted for at the time. Bottled water turned into gum, deodorant, snacks, energy drinks, sunscreen, lip palm and ponchos.

They partnered with the efforts at Casa Church and went to "ground zero," together. They saw the incident site from a firsthand perspective—it was horrifying, resembling a warzone.

"Nothing I had ever seen was like it," according to Patrick Daniel. "It resonated with me and scared me—I cannot imagine the feat experienced by those victims of the disaster. I have seen some really sad things in my time as an attorney, but nothing compares to what is going here in Surfside," described Patrick Daniel. Patrick Daniel is a catastrophic injury attorney from Houston, Texas.

Patrick Daniel and his volunteers traveled from Houston, Texas. They are partnering with Circus Eats, CASA Church and Vanessa Brito of the Huffington Post to serve meals to the first responders, fire & rescue, and other front liners today. The Circus Eats food truck is preparing chicken tenders French fries and fried Oreos for those brave men and women trying to save more lives. They will feed up to 350 today at 2pm up and down Collins from 89 th to 94 th until they run out of food.

