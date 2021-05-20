Making A Difference, Made Easy With Fuel Me Round-Up Program

Allowing Clients to Easily Donate Alongside the Services They Are Already Using

CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Me, the first-of-its-kind technology company using a cloud-based app innovating the energy distribution industry, is proud to announce their new Round-Up program, a voluntary program that allows their clients to fuel a good cause while fueling their vehicles.

The Round-Up program makes donating to charity easy. Fuel Me clients can choose to "round up" their EV fuel, fuel, propane, and lube service invoices to the nearest $0.50, $1.00, or $5.00. These funds, which are 100% tax deductible, will then be donated to their choice of Fuel Me's list of charitable partners. Over time, these small donations add up to make a big difference.

Fuel Me is working with a number of charitable partners that are focused on supporting causes for both the trucking industry as well as for a number of other institutions that are providing support for those less fortunate.

Current Round-Up Partners include:

St. Jude Children's Hospital, St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The Mongo Fund, a charity supporting former Bears player Steve "Mongo" McMichael after his diagnosis with ALS. The funds from the Round Up program will help to provide immediate care to Steve himself, with the future goal of helping more families living with ALS.

The Bus Stops Here Foundation,a foundation started by Jerome Bettis dedicated to improving the overall quality of life for troubled and underprivileged inner-city youth. They accomplish this by providing financial resources, educational and recreational programs and mentoring that will assist youth in learning to distinguish between healthy and unhealthy choices.

LA Angels Baseball Foundation,the Los Angeles based foundation concentrates on investments in education, healthcare, arts and sciences, and community-related youth programs throughout their region.

Gigi's Playhouse,a charity changing lives through consistent delivery of free educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs for individuals with Down Syndrome, their families and the community, through a replicable playhouse model.

Through the Round-Up program, Fuel Me supports their clients' communities with the goal of making a positive global impact.

Fuel Me is always looking for more ways to give back. If your company would like to add your charity to our list of charitable organizations, please email us or schedule a meeting with us !

