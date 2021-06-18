Makeup Revolution Launches Iconic Bratz Collection Exclusively At Ulta Beauty Stores

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Makeup Revolution, a British-based cosmetics and skincare brand for the masses, and MGA Entertainment, the global consumer entertainment products company and creator of Bratz, are excited to announce their joint global collaboration in a detailed cosmetics collection. Launching today, the Makeup Revolution x Bratz collection, inspired by the original Bratz dolls that debuted in 2001, will be sold exclusively at ULTA Beauty Stores nationwide.

Makeup Revolution and Bratz both champion inclusivity, diversity and embracing individuality within the beauty and fashion industry. These shared values fueled the partnership for Makeup Revolution and MGA Entertainment to bring the four original Bratz dolls to life through color cosmetics. An iconic brand that continues to influence culture, in 2019, the Bratz Makeup Challenge drove more than 250 million views and was a global social media phenomenon. Makeup Revolution follows this impressive display of fan passion, with the release of this once-in-a-lifetime collection, offering a full range of color cosmetics consisting of 20 skus available exclusively at ULTA Beauty Stores in the U.S.

"Makeup Revolution is honored to be partnering with MGA Entertainment to bring the Bratz dolls franchise to life through a dedicated cosmetic collaboration," says Revolution Beauty founder, Adam Minto. "Following in the esteemed footsteps of Bratz and in an effort to break down beauty standards, the Makeup Revolution x Bratz collection strives to encourage beauty enthusiasts of all backgrounds to embrace individuality and express their personality creatively. As a business that values its consumers and their voices, we aim to cultivate strong relationships with reputable partners that resonate with our beauty community and align with our brand ethos. Since inception, we have now grown to become a global brand but still stand for the same values we were created upon since day one: inclusivity, diversity, and disrupting outdated beauty perceptions."

The Makeup Revolution x Bratz collection includes a range of colors, shades, and formulas that encourage consumers to recreate memorable, iconic Bratz styles. The set collaboration and products are set to transport fans into the Bratz lifestyle for a Y2K ignited nostalgic experience.

"Bratz has always been and will always be about supporting diversity and inclusivity," said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO and founder of MGA Entertainment. "To celebrate our 20 th anniversary, we are excited to partner with Makeup Revolution to help our fans continue to express their fearless statement of personal style based on their unapologetic self-confidence."

The Makeup Revolution X Bratz full collection with 20 available skus is available exclusively at ULTA Beauty Stores and ULTA.com as well as RevolutionBeauty.com.

ABOUT MAKEUP REVOLUTION// FOLLOW US @MAKEUPREVOLUTIONMakeup Revolution is a British-based, independent company available in over 60 countries worldwide. Makeup Revolution falls under the Revolution Beauty brand umbrella, accompanied with I Heart Revolution, Revolution PRO and Revolution Skincare. Revolution Beauty is the fastest growing company in the UK ( December 2018), according to The Sunday Times. #OpenMinds is Revolution's call for everyone to celebrate diversity, embrace imperfection, respect self-expression and support beauty in its many shapes and forms. All Makeup Revolution products are PETA-certified cruelty free, never tested on animals and 76% vegan (and growing!).

ABOUT MGA ENTERTAINMENTMGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Bratz ®, LaLaLoopsy™, Secret Crush™, Tobi™ Robot Smartwatch, Rainbow High™, Sing-a-Long Lilly and Ami, Rescue Tales™, VIRO Rides™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/makeup-revolution-launches-iconic-bratz-collection-exclusively-at-ulta-beauty-stores-301315241.html

SOURCE Revolution Beauty