Makeup Brand Juvia's Place Launches New Skincare Line

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned makeup brand, Juvia's Place has just launched their brand new Skincare Collection at JuviasSkin.com which includes 12 vegan and cruelty-free, skin-healthy products. The new collection includes the popular Niacinamide Serum-a dark spot corrector to even out skin tone and brighten skin, the Let's Melt It Off Gel Cleanser especially formulated for makeup lovers, and the Peptide and Ceremide cream to hydrate the skin. This skincare is not only environmentally-friendly, many products have been formulated with melanin-rich skin in mind.

Juvia's Skin infuses many African and natural ingredients such as mango butter with science to create a skincare blend created for all skin types. They have also created some very unique concoctions to appeal to all ages such as the Afterglow Serum and the 25% Vitamin C Serum. Just put the Afterglow serum on before bed, and you'll wake up glowing. Perfect for that overnight date! The 25% Vitamin C Serum has one of the highest concentrations of Vitamin C as compared to competitors and is especially effective at eradicating signs of aging and evening out skin tone.

Juvia's Skins' Skincare Collection

Cleansers:

Let's Melt It Off Cleansing Balm - infused with pineapple extract and mango butter, this balm will unclog your pores and remove impurities.

Let's Melt It Off Gel Cleanser - powerful facial cleansing gel to remove layers of makeup with no fuss.

Serums:

The Afterglow Serum - moisturizes and adds brilliance to the skin, you'll wake up radiating.

The 25% Vitamin C Serum - powerful concentration of 25% Vitamin C. This serum has the highest concentration of Vitamin C on the market.

The Niacinamide Serum - get rid of those pesky dark spots with this dermatologist-tested dark spot corrector.

More Serums include:

Squalane OilThe Hyaluronic Glow SerumThe Glow C Elixir

Skin Treatments:

The AHA/BHA/PHA Exfoliating Facial PadsThe 10% Glycolic Acid TonerThe Vitamin C Treatment Wipes

Moisturizers:

The Peptide and Ceramide CreamThe Squalane Glow Oil

