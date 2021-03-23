Maker Of Ball® Home Canning Products Awards $110,000 To The "Made For More" Small Business Fund Winners

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newell Brands, the maker of Ball® home canning products , announced today the winners of the inaugural "Made For More" Small Business Fund. This past December, small businesses who use Ball brand home canning products were invited to share how they have gone above and beyond to support their local communities during the pandemic for a chance to win $10,000 to fuel their business. Twenty finalists were selected and America voted for the final ten winners. The fund garnered nearly 2,000 entries from small business owners across the United States and nearly 13,000 votes from community members who rallied behind the businesses.

"We are amazed by the amount of deserving and heartwarming entries we received throughout this process," said Kris Malkoski, CEO, Food Business Unit at Newell Brands. "We want to thank all the businesses who participated - we are so inspired by all the incredible submissions that the Made For More Small Business Fund will continue next year and we encourage you to submit again."

Recipients will each receive a $10,000 grant, public relations support, spotlights on the Ball home canning brand's social media channels, and opportunities to receive business mentorship from Newell senior executives. The 10 runners-up will each receive a $1,000 grant.

The 10 winning businesses include: (listed in alphabetical order)

Bird & Branch ( New York ) - a specialty coffee shop with a mission to restore the city through its job training programs.

) - a specialty coffee shop with a mission to restore the city through its job training programs. Delicacies Jewelry ( St. Paul, Minn. ) - an online jewelry shop for food lovers, which fights hunger with every purchase.

) - an online jewelry shop for food lovers, which fights hunger with every purchase. Dig This Chick ( Missoula, Mont. ) - an online marketplace and blog that is committed to creating exceptional home goods and offers online educational classes, such as canning workshops.

) - an online marketplace and blog that is committed to creating exceptional home goods and offers online educational classes, such as canning workshops. Mama's Salsa ( Wendell, N.C. ) - a salsa and chip company, which commonly sells its all-natural products at local Farmer's Markets in the Raleigh area, and fundraises for local charities.

) - a salsa and chip company, which commonly sells its all-natural products at local Farmer's Markets in the area, and fundraises for local charities. McVicker Pickles ( San Francisco ) - a company that connects people to the pleasures of food preservation through hands-on workshops, online classes and handmade pickled products.

) - a company that connects people to the pleasures of food preservation through hands-on workshops, online classes and handmade pickled products. Prep To Your Door ( Austin, Texas ) - a zero-waste meal delivery service serving 100% plant-based and gluten free meals to the local Austin and Houston areas.

) - a zero-waste meal delivery service serving 100% plant-based and gluten free meals to the local and areas. Rock N RollZ Nashville ( Nashville, Tenn. ) - a pop-up cinnamon roll bakery that was launched during the pandemic, raising funds to support the music industry.

) - a pop-up cinnamon roll bakery that was launched during the pandemic, raising funds to support the music industry. Rootwork Herbals ( Brooktondale, N.Y. ) - a collective offering herbal products, an herbalism school, free health clinic and BIPOC community garden.

) - a collective offering herbal products, an herbalism school, free health clinic and BIPOC community garden. SweetLeighs Cakes ( Florence, S.C. ) - a "sweetery" that specializes in made-to-order hand-crafted everyday cakes and donates treats to the local community.

) - a "sweetery" that specializes in made-to-order hand-crafted everyday cakes and donates treats to the local community. The Flower Lady ( Cincinnati ) - an urban flower farmer-florist that sells locally-grown floral arrangements and shares her knowledge of sustainable gardening with the community through free workshops and youth camps.

The 10 runner-up businesses include: (listed in alphabetical order)

The Made For More Small Business Fund program will call for its next round of small business submissions later this year. For more details about the Made For More Small Business Fund and the small business winners, visit www.freshpreserving.com/madeformore and follow @BallCanning on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Ball ® Home Canning Products The production of the first Ball® branded glass jar in 1884 by the Ball Brothers Glass Manufacturing Company in Buffalo, New York marked the beginning of a fascinating history. Over 135 years later, their business has grown to be a world-wide brand that many know and love. The Ball® brand and trademarks are owned by Ball Corporation and used under license by Rubbermaid Incorporated. Newell Brands is solely responsible for the Made for More Small Business Fund program, and this program is not sponsored by or affiliated with Ball Corporation. Rubbermaid Incorporated's Ball brand of home canning products are part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of brands and products.

About Newell BrandsNewell Brands (NWL) - Get Report is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

