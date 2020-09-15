Make The Most Of Every Moment With Macy's Incredible Fall Assortment Of Fashion, Accessories, Home And Beauty, Becca Skin Love Brighten & Blur Primer, $39 (Photo: Business Wire)

Fall is fashion's time to shine, and this season Macy's (NYSE:M) is inspiring shoppers to make the most of every moment big or small by dressing a little extra and showing-off their personal style.

Fall is fashion's time to shine, and this season Macy's (M) - Get Report is inspiring shoppers to make the most of every moment big or small by dressing a little extra and showing-off their personal style. With an incredible assortment of must-have curated fashion and beauty trends, plus home and accessories from the best brands at amazing prices, Macy's has everyone covered. Whether going for a new job interview, going to the grocery store, or simply going out to dinner at your dining table, there's no such thing as being overdressed this fall. With so many ways to shop, from visiting your local Macy's to enjoying contact-free curbside pick-up or shopping online at macy.com, or on the app, scoring the best deals and must-have trends for fall has never been easier.

Looking to spark your personal style inspiration? Check out Macy's Presents The Edit at macys.com/theedit, a digital destination for all the latest style advice, curated by the experts at Macy's Fashion Office. To add some fresh fall looks to wardrobes, check out new additions to Macy's including Riley & Rae, Black Tape, Danielle Bernstein, The Park, and more.

"This fall the smallest moments turn into big occasions and it's the perfect time to bring out our best looks," said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy's Fashion Office. "We've curated the season's top trends including a modern twist on heritage styles featuring autumnal colors, new iterations of plaids and checks, in addition to a color spotlight on purple and all of its rich and deep variations. Our take on beauty this season celebrates natural and beautiful skin with an emphasis on the eyes. This fall, we're offering more style options than ever to help shoppers express their personal style."

Wear What You Love Anywhere

Macy's fall campaign, "Wear What You Love Anywhere," showcases the magic of putting on a great outfit or new accessory to add pizzazz to daily routines and help make every minute a memorable moment. Produced by Macy's in collaboration with BBDO New York, the campaign rolls out across print and digital and highlights the "new normal" of finding simple moments to take advantage of dressing up. This fall, it's time to overdress with the best of them and wear what you love anywhere.

Fall Fashion

This autumn, remix heritage styles with a fun, modern approach. Dress to impress with a rich palette of autumnal colors and patterns featuring varying shades of brown with touches of houndstooth and new iterations of plaid.

Step out in style with elegant capes, chic sweaters, menswear patterns and country florals for the ultimate fall look. For a modern twist, add a checkered blazer over a t-shirt and jeans for that quick run to the grocery store or that morning conference call. Loafers are a must-have for fall. The classic shoe gets a stylish makeover with blocked heels, platform and lug sole silhouettes. No look is complete without the perfect "it" bag; in bags, it's all about soft volume, quilted and ruched silhouettes.

In menswear, delve into the modern heritage trend with corduroy and plaid shirt jackets and modern barn coats. For a more polished look try a wool cashmere blend overcoat or plaid tailored trousers.

For women, purple is the 'it' color for fall. Say yes to ultra-violet hues and layer on key pieces to face the day with fresh perspective. Add a pop of color with a satin gown or perfectly berry wrap dress. For the super bold, try an all purple suit. Finish off the look with beautiful amethyst fine jewelry.

Black never goes out of style and this beloved classic takes on new life this fall with varied textures and elevated prints. Sport luxury vegan leathers in every configuration, from jackets to blazers to ultra-trendy bodysuits. Get the look with whimsical puff sleeves, feminine wrap dresses and cool two piece sets. Men can achieve the look with ebony biker jackets or black denim shirts. For a more casual play on this trend, rock a long sleeve tee with cotton twill pants or cargo pants. Accessorize with ultra-cool black jewelry and sporty watches.

Fall Beauty

Mix up your beauty looks this fall with products that make a virtual meeting or a weekly grocery run feel like a special occasion. The Skin Love Brighten and Blur Primer from Becca Cosmetics or the Benefit Brow Microfilling Eyebrow Pen accentuate the features above your mask with perfect eyebrows and a smooth complexion. Using this time to take a break from makeup? Give yourself the ultimate at-home spa facial experience with the Solaris Laboratories NY LED Gua Sha Facial Massager. This 3-in-1 tool features pulsing vibration, heat mode and a red LED light that leaves skin looking refreshed and radiant through stimulation. Top off the treatment with Elemis' Superfood Facial Oil, full of antioxidants and omega-rich ingredients that keep skin glowing for days to come. Finding balance while working from home is never easy, but products infused with CBD can help you keep calm and relaxed. For quick relief, use the Hello, Calm face mask from Origins infused with cannabis sativa seed oil from hemp that instantly calms skin and de-stresses the senses. For on-the-go care, swipe on a CBD lip butter from Vertly with three natural butters that moisturize and soothe, and can also be used as a salve for dry cuticles or skin that needs some extra TLC. Lastly, new and perfect for cooler days and nights, Carolina Herrera's Good Girl Suprême Parfum Spray is instantly seductive and dares you to embrace your rebellious side. For a more playful and floral scent, try Marc Jacobs' Perfect Eau de Parfum, which marries fresh and feminine notes and was inspired by Jacob's celebration of optimism and self-expression. For men, the K Eau de Parfum by Dolce & Gabanna offers an intimate, woody scent, which is sure to magnify the grooming experience.

Fall Home and Entertaining

This fall, the leaves changing aren't the only big transitions of the season. Create a home office space fit for any size room with essentials created exclusively for Macy's, like the Gatlin Home Office Desk, which offers sleek drawers and industrial design elements, or opt for a more traditional space with the Sloane Home Office 2 Piece Set, which features soft gray-wash wooden accents and an upholstered swivel chair. Bring peace of mind home and leave unwanted germs at the door with a selection of UV sanitizing cases and Air Purifiers with HEPA filtration from Homedics. Looking for some newness to restock your linen closet? Lauren Ralph Lauren Sanders Bath Towels have antimicrobial properties, keeping them fresh and free of impurities and odors.

New In-Store and on macys.com

Fall ushers in newness with the launch of Riley & Rae, Created for Macy's. The chic assortment features stylish sets, gorgeous plaids and flirty blouses. For shoppers looking for the perfect mix of sophistication and comfort, check out Black Tape's curated collection of luxurious yarns and fabrications in sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

Danielle Bernstein for Macy's returns for fall with an exclusive collection featuring fringe, powerful plaids and luxurious vegan leathers. The namesake brand behind the founder and face of world-renowned fashion blog, WeWoreWhat, is an ode to the fashion influencers childhood self.

For the latest trends in menswear, head to " The Park," a shopping experience showcasing new, cutting edge men's fashion from head to toe across apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. New designers to "The Park" include Denim Bay, Selected Homme and CRWTH. Shop select styles at macys.com/thepark.

Give Back In Style

Be safe in style with Society of Threads reusable fashion face masks. Made from lightweight and breathable cotton, masks are available in multi-style packs featuring fun prints from animal to pastels to florals. Macy's is proud to partner with Society of Threads to celebrate their flat donation of 20,000 masks, in support of Clothes4Souls mission to empower & create relief during this unprecedented time.

Macy's has also partnered with Girls Inc. to support their critical work of providing research-based programming and safe, supportive spaces to help girls be socially-and emotionally-well. Throughout September, Macy's will offer customers the opportunity to round-up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate their change or donate online at macys.com to support Girls Inc. Together, Macy's customers and colleagues can help Girls Inc. in their mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

About Macy's

Macy's is America's Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy's has served generations at every stage of their lives. Macy's customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks ® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy's helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy's makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

