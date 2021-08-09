Make: Partners With Newsweek To Launch 'Best Maker School' Series

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Make:, in association with Newsweek, is publishing the inaugural Best Maker Schools in Higher Education. Nominated by Make:'s global community of makers, Maker Faire leaders, and educators, we've identified 200 great maker schools — powerhouse universities with vast resources, lesser-known schools with excellent programs, and standout community colleges, vocational, and trade schools. "Increasingly, makerspaces are seen as essential for students, and not just as an amenity, but for creating a pathway for developing the skills and mindset of the next generation of innovators," said Make: founder Dale Dougherty.

At maker schools, students discover "learning by doing" through hands-on projects, potentially turning ideas into products or services. Often a makerspace provides an opportunity for interdisciplinary learning, bringing together teams of students with different backgrounds and skills to solve real-world problems. "Impressed by what these innovative programs achieve, we set out to highlight the universities, community, and junior colleges, vocational and trade schools that bear the hallmarks of the growing maker movement," said Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper. These are the schools where the next generation comes to innovate and grow, and recruiters come to hire.

To build this comprehensive list, Make: engaged its unique network of makers and educators in the U.S. and worldwide — a network that grew from 15 years of Maker Faires, Make: magazine , and the Make: Education Forum. The selection of nominees is non-biased. Make: is a community of makers of all types and levels, from self-taught inventors and rank beginners to Ph.D. engineers and entrepreneurs. Join us this fall at the Make: Education Forum for a comprehensive overview of the survey findings.

