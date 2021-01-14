Make Every Day Epic With Samsung Galaxy S21 And Galaxy S21 On C Spire

All-new S series empowers you to seamlessly share and connect with cutting-edge camera and video capabilities, a bold, new design and innovative ways to engage with the world around you

RIDGELAND, Miss., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire announced plans Thursday to offer the new Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ smartphones on its customer-inspired wireless communications network - with 5G now available in select areas - beginning later this month.

Consumers can pre-order the 5G-capable Galaxy S21 series devices starting today online or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home shipment or pick up at any C Spire retail store once the device is available in retail channels beginning Thursday, Jan. 21.

For a limited time, consumers who pre-order the 5G-capable Galaxy S21 with a qualifying trade in can get it free. C Spire also offers free activation - a $30 value - and free shipping with next day delivery in most cases for devices purchased online. More details and qualifications are available at https://www.cspire.com/web/wireless/5g.

Made for the way we live now, the all-new Galaxy S21 series is packed with cutting-edge innovations that empower you to express yourself. With an epic pro-grade camera system for every moment, an iconic design and the most advanced processor ever engineered in a Galaxy device, the Galaxy S21 series delivers a premium mobile experience that only Samsung can deliver.

Bold New StyleWith a head-turning design and a stunning display, the Galaxy S21 series is built for expression. Galaxy S21 boasts a slim design with a compact 6.2-inch 1 display, while Galaxy S21+ touts an expanded 6.7-inch 2 screen and larger battery, perfect for bingeing your favorite TV show.

The Galaxy S21 series' all-new Contour Cut Camera housing seamlessly blends with the device's metal frame, providing a sleek yet striking aesthetic.

Both devices feature intelligent, edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O displays with adaptive 120Hz refresh rates which provide an immersive viewing experience for gaming with friends or watching your favorite shows, in addition to smoother scrolling 3 for your social media feeds. And you can enjoy your favorite content with the new Eye Comfort Shield which reduces eye fatigue by automatically changing the blue light filter based on the time of day, content you're viewing, and your bedtime.

Make Everyday Moments EpicNo matter your skill behind the camera, the Galaxy S21 series' pro-grade enhancements and video innovations enable you to capture gorgeous content. With AI and enhanced processing power built into the camera system, all you have to do is point and shoot to capture crystal-clear photos, whether you're recording your pet playing in the yard or documenting low-light landscapes outside.

Improved 8K Snapempowers you to grab high-quality images from your 8K videos, so all it takes is one click to capture memories in multiple formats. Even in fast-moving or bumpy conditions, your footage will be buttery-smooth with Super Steadyvideo at an improved 60fps 4. Director's View allows you to easily view, switch and select the perfect shot to best tell your story. And with Vlogger View, you can shoot video with the front and rear cameras simultaneously and preview or change the angle, zoom or go wide without losing any action with Live Thumbnails. Single Take 5 lets you capture content in a variety of all-new still and video formats like Highlight Video and Dynamic Slow Mo. Portrait Mode takes advantage of Galaxy S21's AI-powered camera with improved 3D analysis to more accurately separate the subject from the background. Portrait Mode also features options for studio lighting while AI background effects to ensure your selfie stands out. The improved Space Zoomlets you capture clear and steady shots. The new Zoom Lock minimizes shaky hands and captures amazing photos at 30x zoom on Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ by using AI to keep your subject in the center of the frame.

Connectivity and Performance that DeliversAt a time when we're relying on our smartphones more than ever, keeping our data and sensitive information secure couldn't be more important. Galaxy S21 is protected by Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung's own proprietary chipset level (SoC) security platform. The line-up also introduces a new Private Share function 6, which allows you to remove location metadata from photos and videos, in addition to controlling who gets access to the content you send and how long it's available.

For the times when you misplace your device, SmartThings Find can help you quickly and easily locate your Galaxy S21 and other compatible Galaxy devices even when they're offline.

For more information about the Galaxy S21 series, visit http://samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/us or www.samsung.com/galaxy. For more information on C Spire products and services, visit www.cspire.com. To pre-order any of the new 5G capable Samsung Galaxy21 series smartphones, get pricing details or qualify for the limited time offer, go to Samsung Galaxy 21.

1 Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole punch. 2 Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole punch 3 Compared to 60Hz screens 4 Super Steady video is limited to 1080p resolution. 5 Single Take captures images and video up to 15 seconds. 6 Private Share works between Galaxy smartphones with Android P or later. App download required to send/receive Private Share link.

