Majors Management Announces Acquisition of the Retail Fuel Assets of OSAN Petroleum

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC and its affiliates ("Majors"), a rapidly growing leader in the convenience store industry, announced today its acquisition of eight convenience stores and numerous dealer supply accounts from OSAN Petroleum Company, Inc. of Macon, GA and its affiliates ("OSAN"). The OSAN portfolio further increases Majors' strong existing presence in Georgia.

"This is Majors' ninth acquisition in the last twenty months and our third acquisition of 2020. Our team is thrilled to have worked with Bob Oswald and the team at OSAN to complete this transaction in under ten weeks," said Majors' President, Ben Smith. "We welcome OSAN's customers to the Majors family, and we are always pleased to expand our presence in our home state of Georgia."

"The addition of these sites to Majors' network is further evidence of our ability to close transactions quicky, efficiently and without disruption to the underlying businesses," said Marvin Hewatt, the founder and CEO of Majors.

In October, Majors acquired the retail fuel distribution business of Regal Oil, Inc., adding 14 convenience stores and additional dealer supply contracts to Majors' supply network. In February, Majors acquired the retail fuel distribution business of The McPherson Companies adding nearly 200 retail fuel supply contracts. Majors is committed to growth and anticipates closing on several additional acquisitions in 2021.

Exclusive advisory services for OSAN were provided by PetroActive Real Estate Services, LLC ("PetroActive"). "We sincerely appreciate the opportunity afforded by Bob Oswald and his family to allow my firm to represent them and help facilitate a successful outcome. Finalizing this transaction before the end of the year is a testament to the commitment and professionalism of both the OSAN and Majors teams, working to overcome obstacles in a dedicated win-win fashion," stated PetroActive's President Mark Radosevich.

About Majors Management, LLC

Majors Management, LLC, headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA, together with its affiliates, supplies fuel to more than 700 convenience store locations. Majors is a leading owner, developer and operator of conveniences stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. Majors partners with the best petroleum brands including Shell, Chevron, Texaco, Exxon, Mobil, Phillips, 76, Sunoco, Valero, Citgo and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. https://www.majorsmanagement.com

