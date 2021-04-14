Majoring In Marijuana--AcademicInfluence.com Explores The Growing Trends In Cannabis In College And Career

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you really get a college degree in "weed"? As of April 2021, medical marijuana is legal in 36 states, with recreational use legal in 16 states (and Washington, D.

As of April 2021, medical marijuana is legal in 36 states, with recreational use legal in 16 states (and Washington, D.C.). Despite federal prohibitions, which remain in place but seem poised to change, the cannabis business is booming. In the U.S. in 2019, it brought in $13.6 billion in legal revenue and employed more than 340,000 people.

For these reasons, colleges and universities are following the boom—and Inflection , the opinion, editorial, and news analysis journal of AcademicInfluence.com, is tracking their academic response here:

Majoring in Marijuana: Best Colleges for Studying Cannabis

Colleges and universities covered that offer courses, certifications, or degrees related to cannabis, hemp, or medicinal plants, either online or on-campus:

Doane University ( Crete, Nebraska )

) Lake Superior State University ( Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan )

( ) Maryland University of Integrative Health ( Laurel, Maryland )

of Integrative Health ( ) Minot State University ( Minot, North Dakota )

( ) Northern Michigan University ( Marquette, Michigan )

( ) Stockton University ( Galloway, New Jersey )

University ( ) Unity College ( Unity, Maine )

( ) University of California, Davis ( Davis, California )

( ) University of Rhode Island ( Kingston, Rhode Island )

( ) University of Vermont ( Burlington, Vermont )

( ) University of Washington (Seattle , Washington )

, ) Worcester Polytechnic Institute ( Worcester, Massachusetts )

For details and stipulations regarding these academic offerings, visit the link above.

To further connect learners to leaders, AcademicInfluence.com interviews two experts on cannabis, International Cannabis Business Conference CEO and owner Alex Rogers as well as Dr. Allyn Howlett, professor in the department of physiology and pharmacology at Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Interviews with Alex Rogers discussing corporations and cannabis:

Interviews with Allyn Howlett, Ph.D., discussing medicinal marijuana:

In addition to these schools and experts, AcademicInfluence.com uses its strength in ranking influence to note the most influential people and books that have made their mark in marijuana, whether for or against its use.

Among the top 20 influencers connected to cannabis:

Marc Emery

Bob Marley

Jon Gettman

Jack Herer

Howard Marks

Among the top books covering cannabis:

The Emperor Wears No Clothes: A History of Cannabis/Hemp/Marijuana by Jack Herer

by Jack Herer The War We Never Fought by Peter Hitchens

by The Hasheesh Eater by Fitz Hugh Ludlow

"As legal restrictions fall like dominoes and legal production skyrockets, the momentum marijuana has in the United States ensures its future as an important area of study and business," says Dave Tomar, author of the article, and the managing editor of Inflection. "Students interested in building a career in a budding field have a new option to consider. In keeping with our mission, we're here to help point them to the field's most influential institutions, people, and resources to help them achieve their educational and career goals."

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site, featuring the InfluenceRanking Engine, which scans and analyzes the web, mapping thought leadership across a variety of disciplines, whether individuals, schools, or other influential sources. (For further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this high-tech ranking system, see the AcademicInfluence.com About page .) Part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites committed to lifelong learning and personal growth, AcademicInfluence.com is dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders.

