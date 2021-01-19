Major US City Signs Deal With GroupSense For COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation And Supply Chain Cybersecurity Services

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense, a digital risk protection services company, today announced it has signed a deal with a major U.S. city to provide its COVID-19 Vaccine Threat Protection offering . This first-of-its-kind service offering uses cyber threat monitoring, similar to the approach GroupSense uses in its Election Threat Protection offering . This service provides the most comprehensive package available to protect the city and its millions of residents against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, disinformation and supply disruptions from cyberattacks, including ransomware attacks.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Threat Protection offering leverages a team of world-class, highly trained analysts that use both human and machine intelligence techniques to monitor, alert and take down cyber threats against the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The offering uses a four-stage model, including an assessment, pre-preparation, continuous threat intelligence monitoring and a post-vaccination communication plan regarding findings and results. The initial assessment provides an understanding of the city's digital risk profile - including structure, assets, vulnerabilities and requirements - in order to provide advice on how to reduce risk and monitor for threats throughout the entire vaccination rollout.

"The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a critical moment in world history, and threat actors are taking advantage of it with misinformation campaigns designed to sow chaos and prolong the crisis, and ransomware attacks on COVID-19 supply chain companies, many of which are businesses without enterprise-class security capabilities," said Kurtis Minder, co-founder and CEO of GroupSense. "Our election disinformation detection and mitigation services helped this particular major U.S. city prevent problems with the recent reelection, so it is turning to GroupSense once again to protect against threats that could disrupt the efficient delivery of the most important product on earth: the COVID-19 vaccine."

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine threats GroupSense has identified for 2021, read the company's recent blog post .

