Major Update Of The Virtual Exhibit 1759: From The Warpath To The Plains Of Abraham

QUÉBEC, April 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The National Battlefields Commission (NBC) is pleased to announce the online release of an updated version of the exhibit, 1759: From the Warpath to the Plains of Abraham.

QUÉBEC, April 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The National Battlefields Commission (NBC) is pleased to announce the online release of an updated version of the exhibit, 1759: From the Warpath to the Plains of Abraham. This virtual exhibit lets Net surfers relive crucial aspects of the clash as experienced by the French, British, Canadian and First Nations.

The exhibit is a valuable recreational/instructional asset in a school context, particularly during this period of distance learning. The exhibit is also accessible free of charge to the population at large. The update includes a redesigned interface, the renewal of all visual content and a review of some scripts and narrations. This initiative is aligned with the NBC's plan to expand the Commission's digital presence to better respond to the needs of users while pursuing its mission of showcasing the heritage of the Battlefields Park.

Quick facts

The virtual exhibit, 1759: From the Warpath to the Plains of Abraham is accessible free of charge through The National Battlefields Commission website.

is accessible free of charge through The National Battlefields Commission website. Net surfers can explore more than 60 interactive activities from four different perspectives: French, British, Canadian and First Nations. A glossary and teaching guide enhance the user experience.

The original version of the exhibit was inaugurated on September 13, 2005 , marking the anniversary of the Battle of the Plains of Abraham, in cooperation with the Virtual Museum of Canada (VMC) now Digital Museums Canada.

Stay connectedlesplainesdabraham.ca

SOURCE National Battlefields Commission