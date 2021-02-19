Major U.S. Airlines Announce Support For International Contact Tracing Program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization representing the leading U.S. airlines, announced that its member passenger carriers have pledged support for the implementation of a voluntary international contact tracing program.

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines commit to collecting contact tracing data from passengers traveling into the United States and transmitting that data to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as an additional layer of protection for the traveling public. To enhance the existing efforts to share necessary contact tracing information, carriers have agreed to ask customers to voluntarily provide the following key elements to aid the CDC as they support local public health authorities conducting contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Legal name;

Two phone numbers;

Email address; and

The address of where travelers will be staying in the U.S. or address of permanent residence in the U.S.

"The implementation of a contact tracing program for international passengers is yet another measure in our multi-layered approach to mitigate risk and assure the traveling public that both U.S. airlines and the federal government are prioritizing the health and safety of passengers and crew," said Airlines for America President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. "We are hopeful that this measure, coupled with existing testing requirements for passengers flying to the U.S., will lead policymakers to lift travel restrictions so that international travel can resume and the social and economic benefits of that travel can be realized."

Since the onset of this crisis, U.S. airlines have been implementing extensive proactive measures to establish a multi-layered approach to help protect passengers and employees, including face covering requirements, pre-departure health acknowledgement forms and enhanced disinfection processes.

ABOUT A4A Airlines for America (A4A) members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers.



