Major Shareholder Announcement

Copenhagen, Denmark, January 18, 2021 - Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) ("the Company"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S, that as of January 15, 2021, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 34,697,703 shares in the Company, corresponding to 3.49% of the Company's share capital and that Danske Bank A/S as of January 15, 2021 controls 4.95% of the voting rights in the Company.

Danske Bank A/S' shareholding consists of a 2.24% indirect and 1.25% direct ownership through Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest and Danske Invest SICAV. Danske Bank A/S' control of voting rights in the Company consists of a 3.70% indirect and 1.25% direct control through Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest and Danske Invest SICAV.

About Orphazyme A/SThe Company is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The Company is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) in order to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the Company's lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), and Gaucher disease. The Company is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen ( ORPHA).

About arimoclomolArimoclomol is an investigational drug candidate that amplifies the production of Heat-Shock Proteins (HSPs). HSPs can rescue defective misfolded proteins, clear protein aggregates, and improve the function of lysosomes. Arimoclomol is administered orally, crosses the blood-brain barrier, and has now been studied in seven phase 1, four phase 2 and one pivotal phase 2/3 trial. Arimoclomol is in clinical development for NPC, Gaucher Disease, IBM, and ALS. Arimoclomol has received orphan drug designation (ODD) for NPC, IBM, and ALS in the US and EU. Arimoclomol has received Fast Track designation (FTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NPC, IBM, and ALS. In addition, arimoclomol has received breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) and rare-pediatric disease designation (RPDD) from the FDA for NPC.

