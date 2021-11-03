Major Retailers To Carry Crescent Foods' Halal Hand-cut Whole Turkey Products

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's foremost American pioneer in premium, Halal hand-cut meat and poultry products, Crescent Foods , announced major retailers will carry its whole turkey products for Thanksgiving. Costco Business Center will offer four individually wrapped, fresh whole turkeys per case, while Walmart and Kroger stores will carry single whole turkeys, either in the frozen or fresh meat cases, ranging in size from 10 to 15 pounds. A number of regional, independent, and online retailers are also set to carry Crescent Foods' Halal turkey items.

The demand for Halal hand-cut turkey is here to stay and it's growing stronger each year.

To bring turkey products to market safely and responsibly, while following strict Halal hand-cut standards, Crescent Foods partners with a multi-generational, family-owned farm in Ontario, which is the only federally inspected farm in Canada to have the whole turkey lifecycle on-farm. This includes breeding, hatching, feeding, raising, and harvesting.

"The demand for Halal hand-cut turkey is here to stay and it's growing stronger each year," said Huthyfah Abed, executive national sales director for Crescent Foods. "We are able to bring everything together with our offerings: the household name of Crescent Foods, the experience and integrity of our farm partner, and premium attributes like a vegetarian-fed diet and no-antibiotics-ever, all on a national scale. It's a market advantage we have and want our retail partners to have, as Muslim-Americans celebrate Thanksgiving with Halal turkey on their holiday dinner tables," Abed added.

To shed more light on how Muslim-Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, Crescent Foods surveyed 11,000 of its consumers, of which 96 percent of respondents self-identified as Muslim-American. Here's what the company learned:

Nearly 99 percent celebrate Thanksgiving at home, or at the home of a relative, versus at a restaurant or other venue.

62 percent celebrate with close family members, and more than half celebrate with at least five, and up to 12, people.

57 percent named turkey as their favorite animal protein for Thanksgiving, followed by chicken at 42 percent, lamb at 21 percent, and beef at eight percent.

80 percent said it was "very important" that the meat and poultry products they serve are specifically Halal hand-cut; though less than half were "very confident" they would be able to source Halal hand-cut turkey this Thanksgiving.

Additionally, more than 80 percent of respondents said "mashed potatoes and gravy" was their favorite side dish, followed by bread stuffing at 49 percent. Pecan pie was the top favorite dessert at 49 percent, followed by cheesecake at 48 percent and fresh fruit at nearly 45 percent.

"Our survey results demonstrate that Muslim-Americans, just like all Americans, enjoy celebrating Thanksgiving with their families, most often with Halal turkey. Our retail partners are embracing this opportunity to serve an ever-growing, diverse population. When it comes down to it, as Americans, we have a lot more in common than we think we do, especially when it comes to honoring our family and relationships as we share Thanksgiving meals together," Abed concluded.

With smaller Thanksgiving gatherings expected as a carryover from 2020, demand for whole turkey products under 16 pounds is expected to remain high. This puts Crescent Foods in a strong position to meet the needs of all shoppers who seek premium quality, smaller turkeys for their Thanksgiving tables this year. Available to order now, Crescent Foods expects its Halal hand-cut whole turkey products to hit retail store meat cases the week before Thanksgiving.

To learn more about Crescent Foods' turkey items, its family farm partner, where to buy, and recipes, visit Crescent Foods' Turkey Day page here. The company also partners with several non-profit hunger relief organizations, nationwide, to support food banks through a special Thanksgiving turkey holiday program for anyone in need. A list of these non-profit partners can be found here.

About Crescent Foods : American Pioneers in Halal Meat for the Last 25 Years. And for the next. Crescent Foods was founded in 1995 to bring healthy, humanely processed Halal chicken to America's dinner tables. Today, Crescent Foods is the largest provider of premium quality Certified Hand-Cut Halal poultry and meat products across the United States. It prides itself on its ability to offer choice through a variety of meat and poultry cuts, products, and packaging options to retail stores, restaurants, and institutions. Crescent Foods' commitment to the highest Hand-Cut Halal standards, state-of-the-art production processes, use of technology, distribution, product development and service helps the company remain at the industry's forefront in North America and globally.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-retailers-to-carry-crescent-foods-halal-hand-cut-whole-turkey-products-301414808.html

SOURCE Crescent Foods