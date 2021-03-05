Major Players In China Hydrogen Industry, 2020 - Focus On Each Player's Products, Key Milestone Activities & Partnership Ecosystem
DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Major Players in China Hydrogen Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the leading companies that deal with fuel cell system integrators, stack manufacturers, MEA manufacturers, other key component manufacturers etc.The contents include each player's general introduction, product information, key milestone activities in hydrogen industry in China, as well as partnership ecosystem etc.The data for each company includes overview such as a year of establishment, address of their headquarters, their registered capital, revenue, executive board, number of employees, major shareholders, contact information and web site, complete set of product information, as well as value chain information which include their product component supplier, customer, strategic partner etc. Key Topics Covered: Part 1 FC system integrator/stack manufacturer
- Horizon
- Refire
- Sinosynergy
- SinoHytec
- WeichaiPower
- Troowin
- Cemt
- Hydra Vision
- Dongfang Electric
- Nowogen
- Mingtian
- Himalaya
- SinoFuelCell
- SHPT
- Sunrise Power
- SPIC
Part 2 MEA manufacturer
- SinoHyKey
- Hydrogine
- WUT
Part 3 Other components for FC
- Dongyue
- Shanghai Zhizhen
- Shanghai Hongfeng
- Ji Ping New Energy
Part 4 Hydrogen refuelling station
- Sunwise
- Hyfun
- Guofuhee
- Air Liquid Houpu
- Censtar
Part 5 Water electrolyzer manufacturer
- Suzhou Jing Li
- Shandong Saikesaisi
- CSIC Peric
Part 6 Hydrogen tank manufacturer
- CIMC Enric
- Shenyang Gas Cylinder Safety Technology
- Sinoma
Part 7 Hydrogen compressor manufacturer
- ZhongdingHengsheng
Part 8 Stationary FC manufacturer
- Foresight
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69mtz8
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-players-in-china-hydrogen-industry-2020---focus-on-each-players-products-key-milestone-activities--partnership-ecosystem-301241467.html
SOURCE Research and Markets