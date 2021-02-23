Major News Network Places Additional Order For C-Bond Ballistic-Resistant System For Its New York Office Location

C-Bond BRS, independently validated to provide National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories 752 ballistic-resistant protection, has been installed by multiple major news organizations

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the "Company" or "C-Bond") (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that a major news network has placed an additional order for C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) for its New York office location to protect against potential gun violence and other means of forced entry.

C-Bond BRS has been installed by multiple major news organizations to protect employees at various sites in the U.S.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film. The C-Bond technology chemically bonds to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

"Unfortunately, recent events throughout our country have again shown the importance of protecting buildings and those inside against gun violence, riots, and those who seek to forcibly enter a facility," stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. "C-Bond BRS provides a proven means to stop bullets from penetrating glass, and we are proud that this media organization has once again selected C-Bond BRS to help protect its employees."

C-Bond BRS has been installed in more than 80 schools, government buildings, media sites, and other high-security facilities around the country. C-Bond's glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications.

About C-Bond C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company's Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company's Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals, and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

