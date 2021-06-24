Major League Baseball Selects PhotoShelter For Brands To Streamline Photography Management And Collaboration Across All 30 Teams

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Baseball has expanded its relationship with PhotoShelter for Brands to streamline the league's photography management and collaboration between all teams and the MLB's organizational account. All 30 teams can now maintain PhotoShelter for Brands Digital Asset Management team-level accounts and integrate with a new unified platform to share MLB photography between individual clubs and the league.

Each team will maintain its own accounts for game-day operations, photo uploads, storage, and archival needs while relying on the new Integrated Account capability for seamless sharing and collaboration between the teams and stakeholders throughout the league office. This new system will enable real-time content distribution from individual clubs across MLB's owned and earned channels: websites, social accounts, and media partners. MLB currently powers its photography workflow through PhotoShelter, managing over 2 million assets, and now with Integrated Accounts, they're able to upload, organize, find, and share millions more.

"PhotoShelter's Integrated Accounts feature elevates MLB's photography workflow, allowing us to showcase the unique content captured by MLB and Club photographers in as many ways as possible, without adding to the photographer's workload," said Jessica Carroll MLB's Sr. Director of Photography.

The new PhotoShelter Integrated Account drives league-wide operational consistency in upload methods and accessibility. This league-wide solution will exponentially accelerate the creative workflow ensuring increased content creation and sharing across MLB channels. PhotoShelter will deliver enterprise-grade performance and reliability while handling massive content storage, collaboration and accessibility for MLB teams.

"PhotoShelter is proud to play a critical role as the central nervous system for MLB's photo management across the clubs and league office. Our new Integrated Accounts capability was built with MLB in mind to help them to make the most of the biggest moments across the league," said PhotoShelter's CEO, Andrew Fingerman.

PhotoShelter's Integrated Accounts provides brands with an effortless platform to share content between divisions of a parent company or organization. Integrated Accounts allows for local-level digital asset management flexibility and provides easy sharing, search, and collaboration at all levels of a larger organization. For sports leagues, colleges, universities, franchise organizations, and global brands, Integrated Accounts improves workflow consistency, decreases the likelihood of content duplication, increases media assets' utilization and distribution, and drives more ROI against creative investments.

About PhotoShelterPhotoShelter is a visual media technology company that helps photographers and creative teams unlock the power of a moment. Our leading digital asset management platform for creative teams helps over 1,300 top consumer and retail brands, travel and hospitality icons, professional sports teams and world-class universities easily organize content, collaborate, and share their creative assets. To request a demo, please visit https://brands.photoshelter.com/

About Major League BaseballMajor League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has featured record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Advanced Media and MLB Network, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com .

