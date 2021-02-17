Major League Baseball Selects Extreme Networks As Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider

Extreme to deploy its Wi-Fi 6 solutions in more than half of all MLB ballparks to improve fan experiences, further the League's position as a technology leader in sports

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks , Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it is the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider of Major League Baseball (MLB). Beginning with the 2021 MLB season, Extreme will deliver in-stadium Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi analytics in 16 MLB ballparks to improve the fan and media experience, with installations scheduled through 2026. Further, Extreme will power the network at MLB's Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida.

MLB is the most historic sports league in North America and has led the professional sports industry into the 21 st century by leveraging tech-driven insights. With an emphasis on data and analytics, MLB has directly advanced how players train and play, how managers make rosters and in-game decisions, and how fans experience the game. Extreme's advanced networking solutions, which blend state-of-the-art cloud, mobility, and analytics capabilities, have made it the choice of leading professional sports franchises and leagues. As the emphasis on technological reliability, network capability, and data accuracy grows, Extreme is positioned to support MLB and improve how the League's venues deliver enhanced network experiences for fans, players, and staff.

Key Facts:

Improved Reporting & Media Experience: ExtremeWireless™ cloud-enabled access points will be installed in 16 National League and American League stadiums providing secure, dedicated Wi-Fi and network analytics. The faster, more efficient network capability will support the high-bandwidth application requirements of media and broadcast analysts so they can more quickly send and receive multimedia updates during the nearly 1,300 games the 16 stadiums support over a full season and postseason.

Enhanced Fan & Staff Experience: Fans at Extreme-powered MLB venues can access a faster, more efficient Wi-Fi network to support use of bandwidth-hungry applications during the game. Further, staff members will benefit from advanced connectivity, data analytics, and telemetry insights to directly improve guest support while also reducing operating risk. MLB's Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida , which serves as a youth hub for the League's Baseball & Softball Development efforts, is also part of the network upgrade scope. Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, will be the first ballpark to roll out Extreme's high-density Wi-Fi 6 solutions.

Advancing Women in Sports Technology: Throughout its partnership, MLB and Extreme will work to identify shared programs and co-create events to champion and celebrate women leading the advancement of technology in sports. MLB and Extreme are committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sports and technology industries and are excited to work together on these important initiatives.

Executive Perspectives:

Chris Marinak, Chief Operations & Strategy Officer, MLB "Our pursuit of adopting best-in-class technology serves the dual purpose of helping Major League Baseball continue to advance the sport while also engaging with fans of all generations in new ways. Specifically, our network requirements not only demand the highest levels of reliability but also capability to support the data, applications, and devices which enable us to provide minute level of details and insights. With Extreme's support, we know we will deliver an improved experience for everyone in these ballparks."

Ed Meyercord, President and Chief Executive Officer, Extreme Networks"Major League Baseball is a pioneer in using technology to advance how fans interact with the sport. Extreme's industry leading solutions, which leverage state-of-the-art cloud, mobility, and analytics capabilities, will help the league, its teams, and fans connect data, devices, and people together in the most effortless manner possible. As lifelong baseball fans, we are privileged to support Major League Baseball in its relentless effort to provide data-driven, next-level experiences at every game."

Points of Note and Additional Resources

About Extreme NetworksExtreme Networks, Inc. ( EXTR ) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeWireless, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-league-baseball-selects-extreme-networks-as-official-wi-fi-solutions-provider-301229722.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.