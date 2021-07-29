Major General (USAF, Ret.) Pamela Lincoln Joins Systems Planning And Analysis, Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc. is pleased to announce that Major General (USAF, Ret.) Pamela Lincoln has joined the company to direct Air Force and Space Force program development. Major General (Ret.) Lincoln brings three decades of diverse space, strategic missile, and air expertise from her active duty and reserve careers. She has held leadership positions in space operations and within the USAF HQ, where she led special studies on force structure and information technology modernization. While serving as the Mobilization Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Commander of U.S. Space Command, she was deeply involved in efforts to create the US Space Force and advance the Space Combatant Command towards full operational capability.

Major General (Ret.) Lincoln will be responsible for orchestrating SPA solutions to meet emerging challenges faced by our national security space customers. She also will help identify where space and air-related capabilities can be integrated with other customer solutions. Before joining the company, Major General (Ret.) Lincoln provided consulting services to SPA to help characterize the Space Situational Awareness market for SPA's Australian space customer.

"We enthusiastically welcome Pam as a key contributor to our growth and our ability to serve the space and air community with even greater depth of expertise," commented Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier provider of innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. SPA employees are subject matter experts in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

