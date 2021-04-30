Major General Barbara Fast, U.S. Army, Ret. Joins Clarifai As A Senior Advisor

FORT LEE, N.J., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clarifai announced that Major General Barbara Fast, U.S. Army, Ret. has joined the company as senior advisor and member of its Public Sector Advisory Council. Clarifai is a leading Computer Vision and NLP AI provider that helps government defense and civilian agencies transform unstructured image, video, text and audio data into structured data.

"Major General Fast is known for her military and commercial leadership while trailblazing new understandings of military intelligence," said Dr. Matt Zeiler, Clarifai's CEO. "Her deep expertise in intelligence and cybersecurity, combined with over a decade of leading federal defense businesses for commercial companies like Boeing and CGI, makes Major General Fast uniquely suited to partner with Clarifai as we help the U.S. government adopt AI for Intelligence, Security & Reconnaissance, predictive maintenance, signal fusion and other strategic use cases."

Major General Barbara Fast, U.S. Army, Ret., is a member of the Military Intelligence Corps Hall of Fame. Her expertise spans 32 years serving the U.S. Army across intelligence and cybersecurity. She was the first female to command an Army Military Intelligence Tactical Exploitation Battalion and the first female Intelligence Officer/G2 of a combat division. Her other tours included serving as the Deputy Chief, Army Capabilities and Integration Center and G9, U.S. Army Intelligence Center; C2 (Director of Intelligence), Combined Joint Task Force-7 and Multi-National Forces-Iraq; J2 (Director of Intelligence), and Central Security Service and S1, National Security Agency. Major General Fast earned an M.S. degree in Business Administration from Boston University and was given an honorary Doctorate of Law degree from Central Missouri University. She is a graduate of the Army War College and the Armed Forces Staff College.

"I am happy to join a team that has been helping the Department of Defense advance its artificial intelligence programs since their inception. Accelerating AI innovation at home is a critical part of winning the global technology arms race. I am looking forward to partnering with Clarifai in helping government agencies enhance intelligence, scale operations efficiently and reduce risks," said Major General Fast.

Major General Fast joins Lieutenant General (Retired) Robert P. Ashley, Jr., former Director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, who joined Clarifai earlier this year as a senior advisor and members of its Public Sector Advisory Council.

Clarifai continues to serve the missions of the U.S. federal government, including the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community and Civilian agencies, with state-of-the-art vision, language and audio artificial intelligence technologies. In Q1, Clarifai partnered with Palantir to deliver AI/ML algorithms for their data management platform to the U.S. Army's Ground Station Modernization program in support of its Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program.

Clarifai's use cases range from recognizing and tracking threats, detecting objects via aerial and satellite imagery, multispectral analysis, optimizing equipment maintenance, finding victims in disaster zones to enhancing security at borders and airports.

About ClarifaiClarifai offers a leading computer vision, NLP, and deep learning AI lifecycle platform for modeling unstructured image, video, text and audio data. It helps both public sector and enterprise customers solve complex use cases through object classification, detection, tracking, geolocation, facial recognition, visual search, and natural language processing. Clarifai offers on-premise, cloud, and bare-metal deployments.

Founded in 2013 by Matt Zeiler, Ph.D, Clarifai has been a market leader in AI since winning the top five places in image classification at the 2013 ImageNet Challenge. Clarifai, headquartered in New York City, has raised $40M from top technology investors and is continuing to grow with more than 100 employees and offices in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information, please visit www.clarifai.com.

