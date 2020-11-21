Major Depressive Disorder And Presbyopia Reviews Presented By AMCP Foundation/AbbVie, Inc. Specialized Health Outcomes Interns

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Foundation recognizes two student pharmacists from the University of Southern California and University of Washington for the successful completion of the Specialized Summer Internship Program in Health Outcomes, sponsored by AbbVie, Inc.

AMCP Foundation/AbbVie internships immerse participants in pharmacoeconomics through exposure to research and hands-on evidence-based decision-making. While the program is now in its 13 th year, internships were completed remotely for the first time this summer. For ten weeks, student pharmacists worked virtually alongside pharmacists and experts within the AbbVie Global Health Economic and Outcomes Research Department located in Irvine, Calif. and attended a wide range of learning activities hosted by AMCP Foundation.

Students concluded the internship with poster presentations showcasing capstone research projects at AMCP Nexus 2020 Virtual on Oct. 21 ( view all Nexus 2020 Virtual posters).

"Our interns' findings bring to light important research gaps and unmet needs in patient populations," said AMCP Foundation Executive Director Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE. "We're thrilled to partner with AbbVie to introduce student pharmacists to the pharmaceutical industry and managed health care systems."

2020 AMCP Foundation/AbbVie, Inc. Specialized Summer Internship in Health Outcomes participants are:

Tina Gholami, University of Southern California School of Pharmacy, Los Angeles, Calif. Poster #F10: The Economic Burden of Patients with Major Depressive Disorder Potentially Eligible for Adjunctive Treatment: A Systematic Literature Review Preceptor: Patrick Gillard, PharmD, MS Mentor: Sara Higa, PharmD, MS Virtual Preceptor: KayOnda Bayo, PharmD

Zach Baldwin, University of Washington School of Pharmacy, Seattle, Wash. Poster #H10: Patients' Experience of Living with and Managing Presbyopia: A Systematic Literature Review Preceptor: Joanna Campbell, PhD Mentor: Elaheh Shirneshan, PhD Virtual Preceptor: Pranav Patel, PharmD, MS

About AMCP Foundation Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance the collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed care health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcpfoundation.org .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-depressive-disorder-and-presbyopia-reviews-presented-by-amcp-foundationabbvie-inc-specialized-health-outcomes-interns-301178367.html

SOURCE AMCP Foundation