MAJIC WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Houston, Texas, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, announces the appointment of new directors to the board.

Majic Wheels Corp warmly welcomes Mr. Sathyanandham Anguswami as Executive Director & COO, Mr. Subramanyeswara Sarma Vempati as Executive Director & CFO, Mr. Kottarapattil Asok Don as Executive Director & CTO and Mr. Amir Dossal as Independent Director.

Mr. Anguswami, Director & COO, brings with him 30 years of fund management experience specialized in technical analysis of global currency futures & options and crypto markets. Since joining CGCX in 2017, Mr. Anguswami has been instrumental to the fast-paced growth of Calfin Global Crypto Exchange. Earlier, he was managing a Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange member firm for about a decade and had successfully launched a Shariah Compliant Managed Commodities Account, a first of its kind for gold futures contracts in the region. Mr. Anguswami's main role will consist of maximizing the synergies of the planned acquisitions of the Company.

As Chief Finance Officer of Majic, Mr. Vempati will lead a top-notch finance and accounting team to implement prudent financial strategies to accelerate business expansion and profitable growth. Mr. Vempati currently holds the position of Chief Finance Officer of CGCX and prior to that, he was the finance manager at Octagon International, Dubai, UAE. He also has a background and experience as an Investment Analyst from his previous roles at Al Rostamani Capital, Dubai, UAE and as a Research Analyst at Anush Shares and Securities, Chennai, India. Mr. Vempati's wide experience at fast-growing companies and his strong background in audit and financial control will be valuable assets in the next stages of Majic's development.

Mr. Don brings a deep technical experience to the team with his comprehensive background in Blockchain, Big Data, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Multimedia, Software Architecture Design, and Digital Consultation. In addition, he brings a new energy in his capacity as CTO to propel Majic into its next phase of growth. Don's true visionary mindset, combined with the suite of innovative technology, will lead Majic's continued investments in the fintech field.

In addition, Amir Dossal, an UK based Chartered Accountant and a 25-year veteran of the United Nations, has joined Majic Wheels Corp as an Independent Director. With numerous global recognitions & laurels to his name, Dossal will be instrumental in shaping growth strategies, global expansions to further strengthen the internal controls, improve the corporate governance, and prepare the Company for its next stage of growth. He would also serve as the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Majic.

" The new team of directors to the board possesses a rich experience handling various aspects of global fintech businesses in addition to strategy formulation for business digital transformation. They bring in rich insights on strategy, execution, stakeholder management, managing risks and regulatory affairs. Their diverse knowledge and expertise will surely help us steer ahead in our future-fit journey." said David Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Majic Wheels Corp.

Being the Delaware holding corporation that pushes the boundaries in disruptive fintech & software industries with multiple acquisitions, Majic Wheels Corp continues its successful journey to pinnacle growth with a globally renowned & experienced executive team.

About Majic Wheels Corp.

Majic Wheels Corp Inc., a Delaware holding corporation, that has positioned itself as a player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of multiple acquisitions. The Company's first acquisition is the cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrency mining farm and custody services platform: Calfin Global Crypto Exchange (CGCX). Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL".

For more information about the Company, visit:

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/mjwl/overview Our website is: https://majiccorp.co/ Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/MajicCorp Our Discord: https://discord.gg/apolloassets

About CGCX Ltd. Founded in 2018, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange CGCX set out to offer a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless & secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform.

CGCX Website: https://www.cgcx.io

