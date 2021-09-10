Majic Signs Investment Banking Agreement With Donald Capital

Houston, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, announces that it has signed an agreement with New York based Investment Bank Donald Capital, LLC.

The Company is proud to announce it has signed an agreement with Donald Capital, LLC. to provide M&A Strategic Advisory and Investment Banking services to the Company as a lead placement agent. Donald Capital will assist the Company to raise capital in a private offering of up to $50,000,000.

The Company believes this agreement will further increase the scope and size of its acquisitions strategy and create a leverage to exponentially create growth and value for its shareholders.

Donald Capital, LLC is a FINRA Member Investment Bank founded with the intent to build a legacy based upon the fundamentals of Honesty & Integrity. The principals' highly regarded Wall Street reputations, broad experience across multiple industries and geographies, plus a results-oriented approach enables Donald Capital to provide solutions to the complex problems facing companies in today's challenging business environment. Donald Capital focuses on a market that has not been properly served for some time - the Private, Micro, Small and Midcap Markets.

" As we keep growing the Company through the organic growth of our existing business lines and the acquisition of synergistic value adding candidates, our Company will be well advised by the extensive experience of Donald Capital's team. This is another step towards our NASDAQ up listing goal. Institutional backing is essential to a successful up list and we feel this step represents another milestone in the NASDAQ direction" said David Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Majic Wheels Corp.

About Majic Wheels Corp.

Majic Wheels Corp., a Delaware corporation, intends to position itself as a player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions and mergers. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL".

About CGCX Ltd.

Founded in 2018, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange CGCX set out to offer a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless & secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform.

