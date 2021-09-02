Maison Reserve Successfully Completes Their Initial Product Pre-sell Event

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first 30 days of launching, Maison Reserve pre-sold more than $1 million in products, giving users the ability to instantly redeem rewards (MRSV tokens) in advance that are tied to those products.

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first 30 days of launching, Maison Reserve pre-sold more than $1 million in products, giving users the ability to instantly redeem rewards (MRSV tokens) in advance that are tied to those products.

The various pre-sale events are designed to not only gauge public interest, but also as a way to get more people familiar and comfortable with the capabilities of blockchain prior to the launch of products and various supporting applications within the Maison Reserve ecosystem, including an iOS and Android app with full blockchain capabilities, allowing thousands of different cryptocurrencies to be stored, staked, and peer-to-peer exchanged in real-time, making the widespread adoption of MRSV a seamless process.

Another attractive aspect of the Maison Reserve limited pre-sale event is the affiliate program, similar to Amazon, where the affiliate makes a commission on products sold thru their link, ranging from 3-12% of the sale.

To date, over 20,000+ unique Maison Reserve accounts have been created using affiliate links.

With 3 more rounds to go from now till December, Maison Reserve has set its goals to 250,000+ new accounts by year's end. - Santa will be proud.

For a deeper dive into what Maison Reserve is all about, go to https://www.maisonreserve.com

